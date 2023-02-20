Sonoraville sophomore guard Erin Garland springs for a rebound against Northwest Whitfield County Thursday in the Region 7-4A girls tournament semifinals in Rome. The Lady Phoenix fell to the Lady Bruins, 43-40, and will be the third seed out of the Region heading into this week's playoffs.
Barbara Hall
Sonoraville senior post Diane Smith goes around a Northwest Whitfield defender in the Region 7-4A semifinals last week in Rome.
A Sonoraville player eyes the basket as she moves around a couple of Northwest Whitfield County defenders. The Lady Pheonix began the GHSA 4A playoffs Tuesday night on the road at East Forsyth.
The Sonoraville High School girls basketball team began the GHSA 4A playoffs on the road Tuesday night when they went to East Forsyth.
The Lady Phoenix, who have 20 wins to begin the week, became the third seed in the Region 7-4A heading into the postseason after going 1-1 last week in the league tournament at Georgia Highland College.
The Phoenix, who had a first-round bye after finishing second in the Region in the regular season, wound up in the third-place game on Friday by losing in the 7-4A semifinals last Thursday to Northwest Whitfield, 43-40.
But they bounced back from that defeat the next day, doubling up Central, 48-24, in that third-place game, giving them the league’s third seed and a bus ride to East Forsyth for their first playoff game. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
The Lady Broncos were 16-13 coming in and went 10-4A in Region 8-4A, tying them for second place with Cestatee, which was also 10-4. North Hall was the regular season 8-4A champion, going 11-3 in the league.
After edging Sonoraville, Northwest Whitfield got past Heritage, 39-36, Friday night in the girls’ 7-4A finals to capture the Region championship and the Lady Bruins’ hosted East Hall Tuesday night in the first round.
For the Lady Phoenix, their loss to the Lady Bruins in the semis was a close game all the way with no one taking more than a seven-point lead at any point.
The Phoenix had a 9-8 lead at the end of the first with two players scoring all those points as sophomore guard Brynley Walraven had five and senior guard Kayleigh Kelley scored four more.
But Northwest Whitfield outscored Sonoraville, 11-5 in the second to hold a 19-14 edge at halftime. They were up 19-13 before the Lady Phoenix made a foul shot in the final seconds to move within five.
Both teams picked up the pace in the third with 17 points apiece, leaving the Phoenix behind, 36-31, to begin the fourth.
Walraven had six of that 17 on a pair of two three-point shots.
Both teams hurt themselves at the foul line with Sonoraville going 11-of-20 while Northwest Whitfield finished 7-of-19 for the game.
Heritage is the second seed in the 7-4A and the Generals opened up against North Hall, which was the third seed out of the 8-4A. Carrollton Central, with its loss to Sonoraville, was the fourth seed from Region 7, and the Lady Lions took on 8-4A champion Chestatee in the first round.
East Forsyth was the second seed out of the 8-4A after losing the championship game to Chestatee, 58-54, last Friday night.
The winner of the Sonoraville-East Forsyth game will move on to the Sweet 16 this Friday or Saturday against the winner of the Hapeville-Luella contest. Hapeville was the fourth seed out of Region 6 and Luella was the Region 5-4A tournament champion.
The Phoenix went into Tuesday’s night game with a 20-7 record.