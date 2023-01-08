It was a good weekend for the Sonoraville High School girls basketball team.
They were already on a roll heading into the weekend, but two more wins not only put them atop the Region 7-4A, it also gave them 14 wins in their first 16 games.
In a span of 24 hours, the Lady Phoenix opened Region 7-4A action Friday night with a 48-17 hammering of Southeast Whitfield and Saturday afternoon, they avenged one of their two losses on the season with a not-really-close 68-52 triumph over now 13-2 Pickens County at the packed Furnace.
In their win over SE Whitfield, in a year of excellent defense, they might have played their best game yet, shutting the Lady Raiders out in not one, but two different quarters.
It also was the second time in two games, they held the opposition to just 17 points, allowing Adairsville that many Tuesday night in defeating the Lady Tigers, 48-17.
Sonoraville got out to a 9-0 lead at the end of the first period against Southeast and then put things away with a 21-point second quarter, giving them a 30-9 lead at halftime as the home team was able to get on the scoreboard, but not by nearly enough.
Sophomore guard Ellaa Kate Walraven had nine of her game-high 11 points in that first half, scoring four points from the foul line in the first quarter and then she had five, including a three, in the second period.
Senior post player Diane Smith had eight of her 10 in that first half as well, including six in the second when the visitors took control.
They then put the kibosh on any Southeast Whitfield comeback hopes in the third quarter, shutting them out again while scoring 10 points to lead 40-19 to begin the fourth period.
Five different players scored two points apiece to account for those 10 points and the Lady Phoenix were perfect at the line going 4-for-4 in the quarter with Walraven and Taylor West connecting on both of their attempts.
Head coach Stephanie Caudell's team will look to hold on to first place in the league this week with two more games. They visited Central Tuesday night in a contest between 1-0 teams (details of that game were not available at press time) and then are back at the Furnace Friday night to face Northwest Whitfield County.
Sports Editor
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
