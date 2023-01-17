011823_TCT_SHSgirls2.jpeg

By the time you read this, the Sonoraville girls basketball team could be in first place in Region 7-4A — all by themselves.

With two more easy wins last week in the league, head coach Stephanie Caudell’s team is off to a 3-0 start and that set up a clash Tuesday night at Northwest Whitfield County with the also still-unbeaten-in-the-Region Lady Bruins, who were also 3-0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In