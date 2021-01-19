Seeing the ball go through the hoop is contagious for an offense, and once the Sonoraville Lady Phoenix saw a few drop early in the game on Monday night, there was nothing holding them back from a huge effort on the scoreboard.
The Lady Phoenix knocked down eight first-half 3-pointers and had three players reach double figures before the break to build a 52-25 halftime lead en route to a convincing 75-51 region win at home over LaFayette.
Alexa Geary scored 21 of her team-high 23 points in the first two quarters for Sonoraville (11-3, 7-1 in 6-AAA) and Lindsay Bowman made five 3s in the first half as well as part of her 17 total points. Abby Chambers scored 10 in the first two quarters also.
“We played some great offense in the first half,” said Sonoraville head coach Stephanie Caudell. “Offensively, it’s exciting to get off to a start like that. With this group, once the see the ball in early in the game for one person, it usually rubs off on everybody. When you shoot it like that it gives you a lot of confidence defensively too. We got better as we went defensively tonight. We didn’t play up to our standard defensively early on, but we started to pick it up as the game went on.”
Sonoraville held a 27-17 lead at the end of the first quarter, but really took control in the second, outscoring LaFayette (6-5, 3-5 in 6-AAA) 25-8 in the period and ending the half on a 9-0 run to earn the 52-25 lead at the break.
The Lady Phoenix did what they needed to do in the second half to maintain the big lead while also getting the starters some much-needed rest as they began a four-game week. Sonoraville was coming off an important win on Friday against Coahulla Creek that allowed them to stay atop the 6-AAA standings, and there was no letdown on Monday night against an up-and-down LaFayette squad.
“It was definitely a big win Friday, one that we felt good about and one that was good to get coming off a loss last Tuesday,” said Caudell. “But we know that every region game is just as important as the last so we had to put Friday’s game behind us and focus on tonight. We didn’t have any problem doing that tonight, and we were even able to get enough of a lead to get the regular contributors out and get some extended playing time and experience for the younger kids which is always a good thing.”
Chambers finished the game with 17 points, including a passing a career milestone in the third quarter as she passed the 1,000-point mark as a Lady Phoenix. She joins four others in the club, including Carrie Cheeks, Becca Cheeks, Maliyah Parks and her current teammate Geary.
“Abby has been really consistent for us the last few seasons, and that’s what it takes to get to 1,000 points for a career is consistency,” said Caudell. “She didn’t play much as a freshman, but she came on strong as a sophomore and was very consistent last year. Lately, she’s been shooting it about as good as she ever has. It was good to see her get that milestone tonight. She’s a great kid and the kind that you really love to coach.”
Latyah Barber scored a game-high 24 points to lead LaFayette. Mykeria Johnson was also in double figures with 10, and Haven Yancey scored eight.
The Lady Phoenix were on the road on Tuesday night to take on Adairsville in another region matchup. They are back at home on Friday to host LFO at 7 p.m. and then they travel just down the road to Calhoun on Saturday at 4 p.m. for a non-region rivalry showdown.
BOX SCORE:
Sonoraville girls 75, LaFayette 51
LAFAYETTE (51)
Barber 24, Tucker 3, Gilstrap 2, Johnson 10, M. Baker 2, J. Baker 2, Yancey 8
SONORAVILLE (75)
Parker 4, Pasley 1, Steely 2, Bowman 17, Chambers 17, Kelley 3, Geary 23, Steele 4, Abernathy 4
Laf. 17 8 14 12—51
Son. 27 25 12 11—75
3-pointers – LaFayette 5 (Barber 3, Johnson 2); Sonoraville 9 (Bowman 5, Chambers 2, Geary 2), Free Throws – LaFayette 4-8, Sonoraville 14-20, Records – LaFayette 6-5, 3-5; Sonoraville 11-3, 7-1.