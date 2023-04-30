Winning six events, with five of them coming from individuals, the Sonoraville High School girls track and field team did well in its first 7-4A meet last week at Southwest Whitfield High School.

And that means the team will have quite a large number of student-athletes this Saturday when the Lady Phoenix run, jump and throw at the 4A Sectional event at Central High School in Carrollton. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In