Winning six events, with five of them coming from individuals, the Sonoraville High School girls track and field team did well in its first 7-4A meet last week at Southwest Whitfield High School.
And that means the team will have quite a large number of student-athletes this Saturday when the Lady Phoenix run, jump and throw at the 4A Sectional event at Central High School in Carrollton.
The Lady Phoenix will be against the best athletes from Regions 1,3,5 and 7 again and will be looking for berths in the 4A state meet in a couple of weeks.
Sonoraville freshman Jazmine Hunter won two of the five individual gold medals the Big Red took home with sophomore Mattie Hibberts, freshman Izzy Goss and junior Brynley Walraven taking the others.
On top of that, the Phoenix won the 4-x-400 relay, were second in the 4-x-800, and qualified for Sectionals in the other two team races as well.
In her first Region varsity meet, Hunter won both the long jump and the triple jump and was most impressive in both, winning the long jump by a foot and the triple jump by two.
She won the long jump with a 17-2.5 distance in a race that saw three freshmen take the first three places. The second place distance was a 16-2 and the Heritage girl who was third had a 13-01.
In the triple jump, Hunter had a winning length of 34 feet, four inches and she was more than two feet ahead of runner-up distance of 32 feet, one inch.
