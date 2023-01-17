After one week of Region 7-5A basketball games, the Calhoun girls are right on schedule.
The Lady Jackets won two games last week, one of which was at The Hive, and now stand 2-0 in the league with one week in the books, which only sets them up for an even bigger current week.
Last Tuesday night, Calhoun got balanced scoring to open the league schedule with a 67-55 win over Cass and then Friday evening, in their first home game in over a month, the girls jumped out to a 14-0 lead midway through the first period and never looked back in a 63-13 victory over outmanned Woodland.
That set them up for this week when they have Region games against clubs that also opened 2-0 last week.
They hosted Cartersville Tuesday night (details of that game were not available at press time) and then are back on the road Friday night at Hiram. It would see whichever of those teams can go 2-0 this week will take a big step towards having that number one seed in the Region tournament in just over a month.
For Calhoun, the Lady Jackets simply played two good games to start Region play just like they hoped.
Against Cass, the visitors put the Lady Colonels away by outscoring them 19-11 in the fourth quarter, which was their biggest offensive period in the game.
The teams went right at it from the start and Calhoun got out to an 18-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Senior guard Britiya Curtis, who was honored last Friday night at The Hive for now being the girls’ all-time leading scorer and all-time leading three-point shot maker, had five of her game-high 24 points in that first quarter.
Fellow senior Lauren Watson, who had 13 on the night, also added five and sophomore Kat Atha, who had 15 in the game, had four to start out.
The scoring slowed down a little in the second, but Calhoun still outslugged Cass, 14-11, in the second to hold serve at 32-27 at halftime.
Sophomore forward Allie Duke had seven of her nine points in that quarter for the Lady Jackets and Curtis added four more. An Atha 3-point shot rounded out their scoring in the second.
Curtis heated up in the third, hitting three shots from long distance and four overall for 11 points in the quarter, but Cass outscored the visitors, 17-16 to slice its deficit to 48-44 after three periods.
In the final decisive eight minutes, it was a full team effort for the Lady Jackets with Watson leading the way with five points while Curtis, Atha, and sophomore guard S’haniah Dorsey had four points apiece to put the game away.
That moved them to Friday night and they had no problems with a Woodland team that doesn’t look like they will likely win a game in the Region this year.
With a Dorsey runner in the lane, a Duke foul line jumper and a Watson trey, Calhoun got out to a 7-0 lead just over 100 seconds into the game, forcing a quick Woodland timeout.
After the stoppage in play, Curtis made a layup, Atha made a short jumper and Dorsey nailed a trey out of the left corner and Calhoun was up 14-0 before Woodland scored four straight points to cut it to 14-4 with 2:40 left in the first.
A Dorsey steal-and-layup and a Curtis jumper in the lane gave Calhoun an 18-4 advantage at the end of the first.
The Lady Jackets kept their foot on the gas in the second, scoring the first 10 points of the period to take a 28-4 lead on a McKenzie Cumbee free throw before Woodland scored its third bucket of the game.
They would end the quarter with another 10-2 run that bolstered their lead to 36-8 at halftime.
Head coach Jaime Echols has noted a couple of times that the 7-5A is going to be a rough one and five of the six teams in the Region began this week with at least 10 wins.
Hiram, which is also 2-0 in the Region, leads the way with a 14-2 record and Calhoun is just behind them at 13-3, which means their game Friday is a big one for both teams.
With its loss to Calhoun, Cass started this week at 12-4 overall while Cartersville is 10-3 and Dalton is 10-5 and Calhoun will end the first half of the 7-5A schedule next Tuesday night when they go to Dalton.
While Calhoun, Hiram and Cartersville all got off to 2-0 starts in the league last week, Cass, Dalton, and Woodland were each 0-2.