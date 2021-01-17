CARTERSVILLE — The Calhoun Lady Jackets turned up the defensive pressure and played efficient, patient offense in the first half to build a lead they would never relinquish on Friday night in a strong road win at Woodland.
After a slow start by both teams early on in the first quarter, the Lady Jackets took control with help from their extended full-court pressure defense and some key baskets and never looked back en route to a 56-28 road in win Region 7-AAAAA play.
“We came in and did what we needed to do,” said Calhoun head coach Jaime Echols. “There is still a lot we need to work on, but we were patient for the most part tonight and took what they gave us. Overall it was a good night. We just need to roll on into the next one and keep getting better.”
Calhoun (9-7, 2-1 in 7-AAAAA) was able to build a big lead in the first half as they held Woodland to just seven points in the first quarter and four in the second quarter. They led the Lady Wildcats 30-11 at the break and didn’t let up any in the third quarter as they continued to used their full-court press to cause big problems for Woodland (1-10, 0-1 in 7-AAAAA) as they were unable to get good shots and turned the ball over several times.
“I thought we could cause a little more chaos than we did defensively, but we were able to take them out of their base offense and what they wanted to do,” said Echols. “We forced them to put the ball in different kids’ hands than who they wanted to have it. But more than anything when we extend our defense like that, no matter how it affects our opponents, it makes us play harder. That’s what I wanted to see.”
Calhoun never allowed Woodland to make a big enough run to get back in the game in the second half with the smallest the lead getting at any time was 20.
The Lady Jackets had three players in double figures led by Ashlyn Brzozoski’s 17 points. She scored 13 of those in the first half as she was a big part of Calhoun building the early lead. Lauren Watson took the lead role in the third quarter with nine of her 13 in the period. Lyndi Rae Davis added 10 points in the victory, and Mattie Jane Mashburn scored seven.
Woodland’s lone scorer in double figures was Abigail Taylor with 10 points. Jordan Thompson added nine, but no other Lady Wildcat scored more than three.
The Lady Jackets will continue their region schedule on Tuesday when they host Cass at 6 p.m. Echols said getting a region win on Friday was important, but his team can’t relax because every game from this point on in the season is a big one.
“This one was big, but we tell our kids that everything we’ve done to this point in the season is to prepare us for the rest of January and February,” said Echols. “This is the grind part of the season with region really starting to kick into full gear. We play all important games from here on out. We’ve got to keep working to get to where we want to be.”
BOX SCORE:
Calhoun girls 56, Woodland 28
CALHOUN (56)
Rogers 2, McBrayer 4, Winston 3, Mashburn 7, Davis 10, Watson 13, Brzozoski 17
WOODLAND (28)
Thompson 9, Motes 2, Taylor 10, Weightman 2, Styles 3, Jones 2
Cal. 18 12 15 11—56
Wood. 7 4 11 6—28
3-pointers – Calhoun 2 (Mashburn 1, Watson 13); Woodland 2 (Taylor 1, Styles 1), Free Throws – Calhoun 6-12; Woodland 6-11, Records – Calhoun 9-7, 2-1; Woodland 1-10, 0-1.