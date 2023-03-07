Lady Jackets track team begins at home

The Calhoun High School girls track and field team has begun its season.
The Yellow Jackets opened on their own track last Tuesday when they finished in a tie for third place with Southeast Whitfield in a five-team competition.
The (Chattooga) Heritage girls won the meet with 100 points even and Calhoun just missed second place as Cass was second overall with 73 points while Calhoun and SE Whitfield County ended the night with 70 each.
Coosa came in a distance fifth with 33 points.
The Lady Jackets are still missing a few of their athletes from basketball, but had a good start to the year with a number of high finishes.
Their best event may have been the long jump, where they had one of their two individual wins and four of the top five places.
Mariah Anthony was the gold medalist with a distance of 15 feet, five inches and she had to work for it with Cass sophomore Nyliah Woods a close second at 15 feet, three inches.
The next three places all came from Calhoun competitors.
Freshman Maggy Abertnathy took third for the bronze medal with a distance of 14-11.75. She was just ahead of teammates Grayison Saylors and junior Ayla Hiles, who had a real battle for fourth place with Saylors eventually coming in fourth at 14-06.75 while Hiles was fifth with a 14-06.50.
Anthony also took home the silver medal in the 100-meter dash by coming in second. Anthony ran a 13.08 as she had the winning Cass runner in front of her with a 12.30 and two Cass girls behind her in third and fourth places.
The second best event for Calhoun was the 300-meter hurdles where they had their other individual gold medal and three of the top six finishers.
Sophomore Yadihira Valdivia won the longer hurdles race by over a second with a closing time of 52.82. The second place effort was a 53.87 as they were only two to finish in under 54 seconds.
Calhoun sophomore Beyonce Brito was fifth in the race and senior Maritza Perez came in sixth, giving the Lady Jackets half of the first six finishers.
Besides those wins, the Lady Yellow Jackets were second in three of the relays and a couple of other individual events as well.
They were the runner-ups in the 4-x-100 (53.60), the 4-x-200 (2:05.9), and the 4-x-800 (13:04). Cass won the 4-x-100 (51.18) while Southeast Whitfeld was victorious in both the 4-x-200 (1:59.92) and the 4-x-800 (12:18).
Sophomore Anna Grace Braden was third for the bronze in the 400-meter race, running a 1:13.16 and she was the last girl to run a time under a minute and 14 seconds. A Cass runner won the event by five seconds with a 1:06.01 and a 1:11.31 was second.
The Calhoun girls had two third place efforts in the field events.
Junior Ryan Wade was third in the shot put, with Calhoun securing two of the top five finishes in the field. Wade had a distance of 26 feet, 11 inches and teammate Ariez Hogan was fifth at 25-01.
Heritage had the top two finishers ahead of Wade with the winning distance at 31-10.5 and the only throw beyond 29 feet. The second place throw was 28 feet, 11.75 inches.
Saylors was officially third in the high jump at five feet event. Harper Carstens of Heritage won the event at 5-02 and Saylors and a Cass jumper were officially second with both going over the bar at same height. However, Saylors was officially listed third as they were the only jumpers to reach that height.
Berkly Tallent just missed the team securing three thirds, placing fourth in the discus with a spin of 73 feet, six inches. The third place distance was 73-11 as only four girls in the field went 73 feet or better.
The winning throw was 118 feet, eight inches or more than 35 feet better than the second place hurl of 83-08. All three of the girls that finished ahead of Tallent are from Heritage.
Senior Alexis Speer had Calhoun’s other top five finish and that came in the 200-meter race as she led a trio of Lady Yellow Jackets to the finish line.
Speer was fifth with a 30.88 and teamate Taklya Baynes was sixth with Alexandra Hernandez right behind her.