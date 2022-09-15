It’s the weekend and the Calhoun High School softball either has first place to itself in Region 7-5A or will definitely have a shoot at accomplishing just that on Tuesday when they end the second round of league play at Cartersville.

The Lady Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Diane Smith, went into Thursday’s Senior Night game against Hiram sharing the top spot in the 7-5A with Cartersville, which at the same time played Cass. (Details of those games were not available at press time).

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In