It’s the weekend and the Calhoun High School softball either has first place to itself in Region 7-5A or will definitely have a shoot at accomplishing just that on Tuesday when they end the second round of league play at Cartersville.
The Lady Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Diane Smith, went into Thursday’s Senior Night game against Hiram sharing the top spot in the 7-5A with Cartersville, which at the same time played Cass. (Details of those games were not available at press time).
With a win Thursday, they remained in the top spot in the league and if Cartersville won, the teams enter Tuesday’s game with the winner of their showdown alone atop the standings with two rounds officially in the book. If they both won or loss and remained tied after Thursday, then Tuesday’s game will be the biggest of the season so far for everybody involved.
It has been a great season to this point for Smith’s young team with 12 wins in their first 15 games. And they were 7-1 in the Region heading into that pivotal matchup with Hiram, and riding a four-game win streak.
They began that win streak with a 9-5 win over Ringgold near the Tennessee border and then followed that up with three straight victories to commence the second part of the league schedule.
They opened with a 5-3 win over Woodland, but then got the offense rolling against Cass and Dalton, scoring 21 runs combined with first a 12-6 win over Cass and then a 9-1 victory over Dalton Tuesday.
All of that set up what is currently a few big days for Calhoun with someone about to take the league’s top spot all by themselves.
The win over Ringgold wound up being a close one because the Tigers rallied for five runs in the last two innings to make things a tad tight after Calhoun took a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth and appeared ready to end the game via the mercy rule.
The Yellow Jackets scored a solo run in the second inning, one more in the third and then five times in the top of the fourth to lead 7-0 before adding their final two runs in the sixth.
Ringgold kept the game going with four runs in the bottom half and then their last run in the seventh.
Junior Athens Hudson was the starting and winning pitcher for Calhoun, going five innings and striking out four. Freshman Ansley Hall finished the game, working the last two innings and also getting four K’s.
Senior outfielder Alexis Speer fueled the offense, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four runs driven in. Sydney Bullard and senior Aryian Berner both went 2-for-4.
That put them back into 7-5A games and their first opponent was a scrappy Woodland team that also rallied late to make things interesting before the Yellow Jackets could put them away.
Calhoun drew first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third before the Warriors got on the board in the top of the fourth inning. The home team tallied two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth for a 5-1 lead to start the final frame, but the Warriors scored twice and were threatening for more before the winners got the final out.
Jordan Baker was 2-for-3 at the plate with a stolen base and Berner was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. She also scored two runs and stole a base as well. Maggie Abernathy also had a big day at the plate with two hits.
Hall was the winning pitcher for Calhoun, throwing a complete game with six strikeouts, just three walks and one earned run allowed.
They capped off last week with a pair of 5-runs elevating them past Cass.
In a wild contest, the Yellow Jackets scored a run in the second and one more in the third before they pounded out five in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.
But Cass notched five runs in the fifth to pull within 7-5 before Calhoun answered with five of its own in the sixth to go up 12-5. The Lady Colonels would score one last run in the bottom of the seventh.
Coach Smith split the pitching duties with junior Avery Greeson working the first four innings and Hudson come on to throw the last three.
Greeson gave up just two hits and had three strikeouts in her time in the circle and Hudson gave up just one hit and had four strikeouts.
Abernathy was 3-for-5 with two RBI and she scored twice while Bullard was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and sophomore Lyla West was 2-for-5 with a triple and she drove in three runs.
The Lady Jackets began this week with their second win over Dalton Tuesday, posting crooked numbers on the scoreboard three different times to get the win.
The Jackets broke the game open with their third five-run inning in their last eight frames with a 5-spot in the top of the fourth. Dalton came back with its only run of the game in the bottom portion, but the visitors closed it out with two runs in the sixth and another pair in the seventh.
Calhoun again split the pitching duties with Greeson starting and going the first four innings for the win before Hudson came on in the fifth and got the save. Greeson gave up only three hits and struck out two hitters while Hudson worked three hitless innings and got five of her nine outs via the strikeout.
West, Abernathy, and Bullard all went 2-for-4 at the dish with West adding and driving in four runs. Abernathy also had a double and two RBI and Bullard collected two RBI as well.
Before Calhoun went to Cartersville Friday night, the team spent the weekend at the Gordon Lee tournament, playing two games Friday and two more Saturday morning and afternoon. (Details of those games were not available at press time).
Their game against Cartersville Tuesday for first place in Region 7-5A is the only one they play this week.