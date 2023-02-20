022223_TCT_CHSgirls1.JPG

The Calhoun High School girls basketball team is the 2023 Region 7-5A tournament champions.

Now the Lady Yellow Jackets are looking for more with the start of the GHSA 5A state playoffs, which began for the now 22-4 team Tuesday night when they hosted Conyers Heritage at The Hive. (Details of that game were not available at press time).

