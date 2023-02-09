It was Calhoun High School head girls basketball coach Jaime Echols’ worst fear come true.
But heading into the last game of the year Friday night against Dalton, the state-ranked Lady Jackets still very much control their own destiny.
Last season, the Lady Jackets beat Hiram at The Hive, but then lost to the Hornets in their nest the second time they played before also losing to them in the Region tournament.
Last Friday night, after a 7-0 start in league play that gave them a two-game lead over Hiram, it was déjà vu all over again for the Lady Jackets with the Lady Hornets holding on for a 45-43 win to not only end their Unbeaten district stretch, but also pull within a game of the Jackets in the race for that top seed in this week’s Region 7-5A tournament in Calhoun.
However, they maintained that one-game lead in the Region standings Tuesday night with a 65-56 road victory over scrappy Cartersville, meaning all they had to do to clinch that top seed was defeat Dalton at home Friday night. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
Prior to the Hiram game last Friday, Echols noted that after his team beat Hiram last year, the next two meetings did not go as planned and they wanted to make sure history did not repeat itself this year.
But the Hornets played just enough defense to collect the win that kept them within range of first-place Calhoun and grabbing that sought-after top seed for the Region because the teams that place first and second in the regular season get a first round bye in the Region playoffs.
Going into the last night of regular season play, Calhoun led the Region 7-5A with an 8-1 record and they were a game ahead of Hiram, which stood at 7-2 after getting past Cass, 58-48 Tuesday night.
No matter how the Calhoun-Dalton girls game went down Friday night, The Lady Jackets definitely were going to have a first round bye for this week’s tournament, but they were going after their 20th win of the season, the top seed inthe league, and some more bragging rights, so there was plenty to play for.
And if they beat Dalton, they would have just the one loss and the top seed.
The Lady Catamounts, who also beat Calhoun in two of three meetings last year, entered the game Friday night with a 6-3 record in the 7-5A for third place. And they needed to beat Calhoun and then hope that Hiram lost at Cartersville to have a shot at that second seed in this week’s Region tourney.
And Dalton was a game in front of Cartersville, which fell to 5-4 after losing to Calhoun Tuesday night. The Lady Hurricanes hosted Hiram Friday night in their last game prior to the start of the region tournament and with a win, would help Calhoun secure that first seed.
Cass will be the 5th place team and Woodland will be the 6th place team and those teams Play each other for a second time Friday night. Cass came into the game with a 1-8 record in the region and that only win was over Woodland, which came into the game 0-9.
It Does seem that Calhoun and iron are definitely the 2 best teams going in to the region tournament, which means they could be looking at playing each other again next Friday night for the championship. But the League has been strong this year with the top five teams all having a good number of victories.
Calhoun and Hiram were both 19-4 on the season heading into Friday night’s action and Dalton owns a very fine 18 — 6 mark. Cartersville was 14-7 overall and Cass has collected 13, meaning the upcoming league playoffs should be extremely competitive.