SB Spring-2672.JPG

The Calhoun High School softball team is just over three weeks away from playing their first game of the 2023 summer season. 

 Tim Godbee

There is no doubt that Calhoun High School head softball coach Diane Smith is ready for the 2023 season to get going.

And so is Piper.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In