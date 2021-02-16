CARTERSVILLE – There is an old adage in sports that says it’s difficult to beat the same team three times in a season. Apparently the Calhoun Lady Jackets didn’t get that memo.
The Lady Jackets came out strong and never let up to completely dominate Woodland for a 62-24 win to advance to the Region 7-AAAAA Tournament semifinals at Cartersville High on Monday, and more importantly clinch a state tournament berth for the second straight year.
Calhoun head coach Jaime Echols said he has preached starting the game with energy to his team over the past week at practice as they headed into their third matchup of the season with Woodland to open the region tournament, and his Lady Jackets delivered that strategy on Monday afternoon.
“I talked to them last week about starting the game with energy because the last time we played them, we came out sluggish and had to pick it up in the second half,” said Echols. “We needed to start out well, and we were able to do that today. We had great energy and focus throughout the game. We had beaten them twice already so it was important to jump on them early and take away any confidence they had of getting us in this one.”
Echols added that earning the state tournament berth was what the team set out to do from the start of the year, and to have that goal accomplished with the win on Monday is a great benchmark for this year’s Lady Jackets.
“It’s always good to get in, and once you get in, anything can happen,” said Echols. “You want to get in, and you also want to be playing well going into the tournament. I think we have played well the last couple weeks, and hopefully we can continue that the rest of this week at the region tournament and into the state tournament.”
Calhoun (15-10) immediately asserted themselves in Monday’s game, finishing the first quarter on a 16-0 run to take an 18-2 lead into the second period. They then extended the advantage to 39-11 at the half with suffocating defense and some hot shooting from inside and outside.
The momentum didn’t stop at the half as the Lady Jackets completely put it out of reach by outscoring Woodland (2-20) 21-7 in the third quarter to go up 60-18 and force the mercy-rule shortened fourth quarter.
Lauren Watson was the top scorer for Calhoun in the contest with 15 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Britiya Curtis and Emma Rogers were also both in double figures in points with 10, and Curtis added three made 3s of her own.
Lyndi Rae Davis added eight points for Calhoun, who had nine total players score as everyone on the roster got a chance at extended minutes in the blowout win.
“It’s good to get to play everyone when you get the chance in a game like this,” said Echols. “Getting to rest the starters was good with us aiming to play three games in five days this week. And everyone that got in the game today played well I thought from top to bottom. The back-ups that don’t get to play much but still come in and bust their butts at practice every day got some playing time and some much-needed experience in a region tournament game. I’m happy for them to get in the game and play well.”
Jordan Thompson was the lone Woodland player to reach double figures in scoring with 13 points. Ansley Evans contributed six.
With their state tournament ticket punched, the Lady Jackets now turn their attention to the Region 7-AAAAA semifinals where they will meet up with Hiram on Wednesday at 4 p.m. with a berth in the region title game on the line.
“I told the girls after the game that we’ve got no pressure on us now,” said Echols. “We are in State, and now whatever we do from here on out at the region tournament is a bonus. Hiram is a great team…a team that beat us twice this year. We have to play very well to compete with them, but I think we have it in us to do that. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do against them.”
BOX SCORE:
Calhoun girls 62, Woodland 24
WOODLAND (24)
Thompson 13, Evans 6, Schultz 2, Styles 3
CALHOUN (62)
Greeson 2, Rogers 10, McBrayer 4, Winston 2, Mashburn 5, Davis 8, Watson 15, Brzozoski 6, Curtis 10
Wood. 2 9 7 6—24
Cal. 18 21 21 2—62
3-pointers – Woodland 3 (Thompson 1, Evans 1, Styles 1); Calhoun 7 (Watson 3, Curtis 3, Mashburn 1), Free Throws – Woodland 1-5; Calhoun 3-10, Records – Calhoun 15-10.