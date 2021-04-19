The Calhoun Lady Jackets played some of their best tennis of the season last week when they brought home the Region 7-AAAAA Championship at Dellinger Park in Cartersville. Well, there was no drop-off on Monday afternoon when they opened state tournament play either.
The Lady Jackets came out focused and ready to keep their impressive play rolling on Monday when they easily dispatched of Lithia Springs in the first round of the Class AAAAA State Tournament by a score of 5-0.
“The girls played well today and took care of business,” said Calhoun head coach Lynn Davis. “We wanted to keep our momentum going from last week and really the whole season. The girls have worked hard to get here, and they want to keep putting in that same work now that we’re in the postseason. We’re excited to get this win today and keep playing as long as we can.”
In total, Calhoun (16-3) only surrendered one game to their opponent as they made quick work of Lithia Springs at the Calhoun Tennis Center.
In singles play, Calhoun’s Sydney Wright (No. 1), Emma Gallman (No. 2) and Ivy Tate (No. 3) swept three victories by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emma Blackstock and Emma Williams earned a 6-0, 6-1 win, and the No. 2 doubles team of Ruby Christian and Zoey Talley completed the dominant win with a 6-0, 6-0 decision.
The next challenge that awaits the region champion Lady Jackets is a second-round matchup on their home courts against the winner of Clark-Central and Northview.
Davis said the mission is a simple one for her team…try to make another memorable run like they have done before.
“Hopefully we can keep this up and make a deep run into the state tournament,” said Davis. “We are gunning for the finals. We’ve been there before, and I think we’ve got the kind of team that can do that again. We’re ready for the challenge, whoever it is in front of us.”