Lady Jackets head to North Murray event

Calhoun High School head girls basketball coach Jaime Echols, shown here drawing up a play during a game last year, and the Lady Jackets will be in the North Murray Mistletoe tournament for the next three days.

 Tim Godbee

The Calhoun High School girls basketball team will look to continue its torrid start to the season when they close this week at the North Murray Mistletoe invitational, starting Wednesday at North Murray High School.

The Lady Jackets, who are presently the eighth-ranked 5A girls in the state, according to the latest GHSA listings, split a pair of games last week and may enter the tournament not having electrifying senior guard Tabby Curtis, who sat out the Buford game Saturday afternoon with an illness.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In