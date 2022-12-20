Lady Jackets head to North Murray event

Calhoun High School head girls basketball coach Jaime Echols, shown here drawing up a play during a game last year, and the Lady Jackets will be in the North Murray Mistletoe tournament for the next three days.
The Calhoun High School girls basketball team will look to continue its torrid start to the season when they close this week at the North Murray Mistletoe invitational, starting Wednesday at North Murray High School.
The Lady Jackets, who are presently the eighth-ranked 5A girls in the state, according to the latest GHSA listings, split a pair of games last week and may enter the tournament not having electrifying senior guard Tabby Curtis, who sat out the Buford game Saturday afternoon with an illness.
And without her, it didn't go well for the young Jackets, who had just one senior in the lineup and took a tough 80-42 loss to the Wolves in the North Georgia Showcase event at the Buford Arena. Calhoun played the second of seven games that day, which featured some of the best boys and girls basketball teams in North Georgia.
The Lady Jackets are thinking the loss was a blip on the radar since they were without the sharp-shooting Curtis, and they will look to put it behind them in North Murray, where they play three games against 4A teams in three days, starting 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon when they take on Northwest Whitfield County.
After that, they are right back at it less than 20 hours later with a noon showdown Thursday against Southeast Whitfield before they wrap up the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule and the North Murray tournament at 1 p.m. Friday against Heritage.
Calhoun HS head coach Jaime Echols said the Christmas tournaments (they have another one next week in Adairsville) are always fun.
"We're looking forward to going to North Murray and facing three good basketball teams," he said. "I enjoy the Christmas tournaments. School is out and it's a time we can just focus on basketball. Everybody's in a good mood because everyone is looking forward to Christmas and enjoying the holiday. So I'm looking forward to it because it will be all about the basketball for three days."
He also said there is some sentiments involved, he said.
"We're looking forward to the Northwest game because that's where my wife went to school," Echols said. "We've never played them since I've been here, so my wife is excited about that game and I think it will be a real good game.
"Southeast and Heritage are also good teams and playing well, so it's another tough stretch of games for us. But that's okay because we want to play that good competition to help us continue getting ready for our Region because I think our Region is going to be very tough."
The Lady Jackets began last week with a 56-52 win over Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, their first road win over an out-of-state team since Echols became the head coach.
Then on Saturday, they fell to Buford, which was out for revenge after the Lady Jackets defeated the Lady Wolves, 72-61, back on Monday, Nov. 21 in the EMC Tip off Classic tournament at Jefferson High School.
In that game, Buford raced out to a 31-11 lead at the end of one period and would never look back.
Heading into the holiday break, the start of the Region 7-5A schedule is still about three weeks away but from what's happened the first month of the schedule, it does appear the league will be very competitive .
Cass had the Region's best record going into the break with a 9-1 mark while Calhoun, Dalton, and Hiram are all 6-2 and Cartersville stood 4-2. The only team with a losing record was Woodland, which had dropped eight of its first 10 games.
For Cass, that one loss was a 55-43 decision to 2A Model as the Lady Colonels have pretty much handled everyone else they have played. They did have a tough one with a 59-56 win over New Manchester Saturday afternoon and beat South Paulding, 51-47 a couple of weeks ago, but other than they have been beating opponents by 20 and 30 points pretty regularly.
Hiram had just two losses to start the week and one of those was a 46-42 setback to New Manchester to start the season back in mid-November. Since then they have reeled off six wins in seven games with that one setback a 47-37 decision to North Paulding.
The Lady Hornets have also been real efficient offensively in a couple of games, scoring 101 points against South Cobb and 86 against Paulding County in a pair of easy wins.
Dalton is the new kid on the 7-5A block and the Lady Catamounts definitely look like they will be a contender in their first year in the league.
The Catamounts lost two of their first three games to start the year before Thanksgiving, but haven't lost since, winning five straight since dropping a 61-56 game to West Forsyth.
After Christmas, the Calhoun girls will return to the court next Wednesday when they begin a three-day stretch of games in the Tiger Christmas tournament at Adairsville High School.