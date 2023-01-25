Calhoun guard Saniah Dorsey splits a pair of Hiram defenders in their recent win over the Hornets. The Yellow Jackets are currently 16-3 on the season and lead the 7-5A Region after the first half at 5-0.
The Calhoun High School girls basketball team finished the first half of the Region 7-5A schedule night with a resounding 66-50 victory over Dalton in Whitfield County.
The win, which was the team’s eighth straight overall, made them a still-perfect 5-0 in the Region and alone in first place at the midway point of the league schedule. The Lady Yellow Jackets were to begin the second half of the Region Friday night with a trip to winless Woodland. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
The team, which doesn’t use a deep rotation with the five starters currently getting the heavy majority of playing time, kept on cooking offensively against the Lady Catamounts, scoring 60 points or more for the fifth straight game and they have won all five of their 7-5A games by double figures.
Once again, the shots were falling from long distance for head coach Jaime Echols’ team, who connected on 11 total from beyond the three-point arc.
They also got production from all six girls that played with three girls hitting double digit scoring and combining for 50 points while the other three threw in 16 more.
Making five three’s in the first quarter alone, the Calhoun girls bolted to a 19-11 lead after one.
Senior guard Lauren Watson, who is now the second all-time three-point shot maker behind teammate Britiya Curtis in girls’ program history, had two of them, along with a layup, in scoring eight of those 19 points while junior guard Saniah Dorsey connected on two more long ones.
Sophomore Kat Atha made the other three for Calhoun, who were never really in jeopardy from that point on.
Dalton drilled three shots from long range, but the Catamounts had just one two-point shot in the quarter and Calhoun was up by eight.
Both teams cooled down in the second with the visitors winning the quarter 10-8 to take a 29-19 lead at the break.
Curtis had half of them with five points on a three and a two and Dorsey had three more on a basket and a foul shot.
They broke it open in the third period, topping Dalton, 20-13, in the quarter with Curtis scoring nine points on four baskets and a foul shot. Sophomore post Allie Duke stepped outside and connected on two three’s herself and the current 7-5A leaders were a 49-32 leader when the quarter elapsed.
Watson ended the night with two more 3’s in the fourth quarter and Dorsey and Curtis tossed in four more with Dorsey making two shots while Curtis made one and two free throws.
Calhoun lost the quarter, 18-17, but Dalton, which beat Calhoun twice last year, never really put a dent in their deficit.
Curtis led her team with 20 points on the night while Watson threw in 17 and Dorsey had 13, giving those three a total of 50 for the game.
Grace Redley was the high-scorer for Dalton with 11 points and Emma Hefner had 10 more.
Going into its Friday night contest at Woodland, the perfect-in-the-region Yellow Jackets were a game ahead of Hiram, which was 4-1 and two games up on Cartersville, which ended the first half at 3-2.
Dalton dropped to 2-3 in the league with the loss Tuesday night and the Catamounts are a game ahead of Cass, which closed at 1-4.
Overall, Calhoun and Hiram presently sport sparkling records with both standing 16-3 heading into Friday night’s games. Cartersville was 12-5 overall while Dalton and Cass were both 13-6.
After being at Woodland Friday night, the Lady Jackets return to The Hive Tuesday evening when they host Cass and they go to Hiram next Friday night for their second encounter with the Lady Hornets.