012823_TCT_CHSgirls1.JPG

Calhoun guard Saniah Dorsey splits a pair of Hiram defenders in their recent win over the Hornets. The Yellow Jackets are currently 16-3 on the season and lead the 7-5A Region after the first half at 5-0.

 Tim Godbee

The Calhoun High School girls basketball team finished the first half of the Region 7-5A schedule night with a resounding 66-50 victory over Dalton in Whitfield County.

The win, which was the team’s eighth straight overall, made them a still-perfect 5-0 in the Region and alone in first place at the midway point of the league schedule. The Lady Yellow Jackets were to begin the second half of the Region Friday night with a trip to winless Woodland. (Details of that game were not available at press time).

