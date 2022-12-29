Lady Jackets drop tournament opener

The Calhoun High School girls basketball team got off to a rough start Wednesday afternoon at the Tiger Christmas Classic tournament in Adairsville.
North Murray got things rolling in the second quarter and never looked back in toppling the Lady Jackets, 56-48, in both teams’ first game in the event.
The loss meant that the Yellow Jackets had to come back Thursday morning to face former Region 7-5A colleague Blessed Trinity, after the Lady Titans lost their opener, 38-36, to Sonoraville to begin a full day of play. And the Lady Jackets bounced back in fine fashion from that loss, defeating the Lady Titans, 50-37, for their second win over the private school that is now in the 6A division.
For the Lady Jackets, they were in a nip-and-tuck affair at the end of the first period Wednesday against North Murray, but went ice cold like the weather we just endured through the first six minutes of the second period, allowing North Murray to build a lead they would never lose.
The Tiger Christmas Classic tournament is unique in that teams played with a shot clock. Teams had 35 seconds to shoot or it was a turnover and the clock was perched right behind each basket so the players could see it.
Calhoun did force the Mountaineers into a couple of shot clock violations, which caused everybody to stop for a second (spectators included) before they realized the buzzer that went off was the shot clock. And once, Calhoun senior Lauren Watson nailed a short two that beat the buzzer and everybody stopped before the referee threw the ball to the in-bounding player and reminded everyone to play on.
The teams traded baskets to start the game before the team in green took a four-point lead at 14-10 into the final minute of the first quarter. A Watson basket cut the gap to 14-12 but the Region 6-3A team answered to make it 16-12.
A pair of foul shots by sophomore Sa’Niah Dorsey, who had six points in the quarter, with one tick left on the first quarter clock sliced Calhoun’s deficit to 16-14 at the end of one quarter.
Sophomore Kat Atha also had four points in the period for the Lady Jackets on two made shots.
North Murray made two free throws 25 seconds into the second stanza to push the lead to four but a minute later Calhoun sophomore post player Allie Duke dropped in a pair of foul shots to whittle the lead back to two at 18-16.
From there, working off the elbow offensively, and using a lot of give-and-go with a pass and then a hand-off back to the passer who cut through the lane, the Mountaineers began to get to the basket with great regularity over the next few minutes, allowing them to go on a 9-0 run that gave NM a 27-16 advantage with 101 seconds to go until halftime.
Dorsey ended the nearly six-minute Calhoun scoring drought with a 3-pointer and then Curtis hit another three and the lead was down to 27-22, but the Mountaineers close the half with another lay-in for a 29-22 margin at the break.
Calhoun scored the first four points of the third period on first a Watson 15-footer and then a Curtis steal-and-layup, leaving them behind 29-26 a minute in as their pressure defense forced three quick North Murray turnovers and a Mountaineer timeout.
From there, though, the Mountaineers began again getting to the bucket and they would go on an 11-0 scoring spurt over the next three minutes to build a 40-27 lead halfway through the third period.
Curtis hit a shot from the elbow to make it 40-29 but North Murray hit a three to take a 43-29 advantage. In the final 75 seconds of the period, Duke made a foul shot and Curtis threw in another elbow jumper to leave Calhoun behind 43-33 to start the fourth.
A minute into the final period, Atha made two foul shots to pull her team within eight at 43-35 but that was as close as the Lady Jackets would get.
Curtis led her team with 17 points and was the only Yellow Jacket in double figures while Dorsey closed the game with nine, all in the first half.
North Murray guard Ella Dotson led all scorers with 23 points and postplayer Baleigh Winkler added 17 as those two players had 40 of their team’s 58 points.
Calhoun fell to 8-3 with the loss.
After finishing play in the North Murray tournament on Friday, the Lady Jackets will go to Rome Saturday, Jan. 6 for their final contest prior to the start of their Region 7-5A schedule.