100822_TCT_CHSsoftball1.jpg

Calhoun senior Aryian Berner eludes a Dalton tag and safely slides into second base during the Yellow Jackets’ 3-2 win over the Lady Catamounts Tuesday in Calhoun.

 Tim Godbee

The Region 7-5A championship will be on the line Tuesday evening when the Calhoun High School softball team hosts Cartersville in the season finale for the Lady Jackets.

The Lady Jackets entered the final days of the two-month-long regular season one game behind Cartersville in the 7-5A standings going into their next-to-last Region game Thursday evening against Hiram. (Details of that game were not available at press time).

