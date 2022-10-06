The Region 7-5A championship will be on the line Tuesday evening when the Calhoun High School softball team hosts Cartersville in the season finale for the Lady Jackets.
The Lady Jackets entered the final days of the two-month-long regular season one game behind Cartersville in the 7-5A standings going into their next-to-last Region game Thursday evening against Hiram. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
The Yellow Jackets, who are having an awesome season with just two seniors on the club, stood 11-2 in the league going into that road matchup at Hiram with both of those losses coming to Cartersville.
Meanwhile, the Lady Hurricanes were 12-1 in the league and will play crosstown rival Cass on Monday and then the black-and-Vegas-gold Tuesday night in Gordon County to close it out.
Should they lose to Cass Monday and Calhoun beats Hiram, which was likely since the Hornets were winless in the Region, they would both enter the game tied for first place but if things stayed just like they are, the Yellow Jackets would need a win over the Purple Hurricanes to claim a share of the regular season top spot.
The team has gone 5-4 in its last nine games, with all of those wins coming in the 7-5A, but they have played very good softball this year, having an eight-game win streak and a five-game win streak and 20 wins total going into its Thursday night showdown at Hiram.
Last week, the Lady Jackets won one of three games, falling 9-2 to Gordon Lee, which has won 20 games this year, and then getting a walk-off 3-2 Region win over Dalton with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Then they lost a tough one, 6-4, Wednesday night to LaFayette, which has 19 wins themselves.
In their third win over Dalton this year, the Jackets broke a 2-2 stalemate with the game-winner in its last at-bat of the night. They took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second before the Lady Catamounts forced the close finish with a run in the third and another in the sixth to tie the game.
The Lady Jackets continue to have some of the top performers in the Region with freshman centerfielder Maggy Abernathy second in the 7-5A with her .516 batting average as only two players in the league were over .500 at this late stage in the season.
Besides that, only one player was north of .400, but nine girls were batting over .300 and six of those players belonged to head coach Diane Smith’s team.
Sophomore catcher Lyla West leads that steady Calhoun dose of healthy hitting with a .369 average with senior teammates Alexis Speer, Jordan Baker, Aryian Berner, and Sydney Bullard right behind her. Speer was batting .359 while Baker was at .344 and Berner and Bullard were at .333. Freshman Avery Eury is just behind all of them, swinging the stick at a .314 norm.
And Speer is leading the Region 7-5A in two different categories — homers with seven and in RBI with 27.
As far as batting averages go, Abernathy has been as steady as they come with 47 hits in 91 at-bats and she has produced the power with 15 doubles and three triples. She is second in the Region in slugging percentage at .747 and has walked 14 times.
West has also been a hitting machine, pounding out 31 hits, including nine doubles, three triples, and a home run, in 84 ABs. West is sporting a .583 slugging percentage and she has walked nine times as well.
Speer and the Killer B’s of Baker, Berner and Bullard have been steady all year with Speer collecting 28 hits in 87 at-bat to go with an additional seven doubles.
All those extra bases have her fourth in the 7-5A with a .718 slugging percentile.
After her, Baker has 22 hits, including two doubles, in 64 official at-bats while Berner is 27-of-81 and Bullard is 25-of-75 at the plate with both having five doubles apiece for the Lady Jackets.
Berner and Bullard had high slugging percentages as well with Berner raking at a .432 clip while Bullard was at .400.
Eury was the last Calhoun player hitting over .300, as she has done well in her rookie varsity campaign, going 16-of-51 at the dish with a pair of doubles and a homer. She also had an excellent .412 slugging percentage.
After Speer’s 27 ribbys, Abernathy and West were tied for second on the team with 24 RBI this year.
In the pitching circle, the trio of juniors Avery Greeson and Athens Hudson and freshman Ansley Hall all entered the final week of play with Earned Run Averages at 2.85 or below. Hall leads the way with a 1.98 while Greeson is at 2.38 and Hudson had a 2.85.
And they have virtually split all the innings available with Hall having worked 53 innings while Greeson has throw 56 and Hudson has been in the circle for 59.