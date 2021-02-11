The Calhoun Lady Jackets leaned on their defensive effort early on Tuesday until their offense could kick into high gear, and they were able to complete the regular season with a 51-27 home win over Cartersville at The Hive.
Things started slowly for Calhoun (14-10, 6-4 in 7-AAAAA) on Tuesday night as they trailed 9-2 midway through the first quarter, but their defense limited Cartersville’s chances to extend the early lead and build momentum and the Lady Jackets were able to go on a 7-0 run to tie things at 9-9 heading into the second quarter.
Calhoun’s defense further clamped down and used their full-court, man-to-man press to create turnovers and easy offense in the second period to take a 25-12 lead into halftime. They continued that momentum into the second half as they snuffed out any hope for the Lady Canes (5-13, 1-8 in 7-AAAAA) to come back by limiting them to seven points in the third and eight in the fourth while Calhoun’s Ashlyn Brzozoski and Lyndi Rae Davis spearheaded the offense to pad the lead.
“Our defense played well tonight…we played aggressive,” said Calhoun head coach Jaime Echols. “We were able to turn defense into offense by pressing and causing Cartersville to turn the ball over. We need to have an aggressive mindset when we press like that. When we are aggressive defensively it helps us out on the offensive end. When we’re aggressive and box out, we are a very tough defensive team to play.”
Brzozoski had a solid offensive night for the Lady Jackets with a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers. She scored 15 in the second half, knocking down three from beyond the arc.
Davis, who is among the Calhoun senior class along with Brzozoski, added 15 points with eight coming in the final quarter.
“Ashlyn has played very well for us and been a bright spot sometimes when our offense has struggled,” said Echols. “It’s been a little bit of the good, the bad and the ugly at time offensively this year with some good as well as some what I would call teachable moments. Sometimes we need to be a little more patient and realize there is more than just one option.
“Lyndi Rae has played well the last few weeks for us too. I think those are a couple of seniors that are trying to savor the last few moments of high school basketball they have, and they have both been able to pull us through some tough times offensively in games.”
Lauren Watson added six points for Calhoun on a pair of 3s.
No Cartersville scorer reached double figures with Jamiya Moore recording their high total with nine points.
Calhoun now enters the Region 7-AAAAA Tournament, which opens on Monday at Cartersville High, coming off two straight wins. Echols said he is excited to see how his team will play now that the intensity will ramp up even more and grateful to even have the opportunity to continue playing into the postseason after some questions over how much of the schedule may or may not be completed several months ago.
“First off, I’m just excited to get to this point because we really didn’t know if we would have a season or postseason at some points over the last few months,” said Echols. “But with that said, I think our team is playing well. We are starting to put together things we’ve been coaching and practicing all year. We are still very much a work in progress, and we haven’t played close to our best game yet in my opinion. Hopefully we’re saving that for the right time now that it’s a win-or-go home situation from here on out.”
BOX SCORE:
Calhoun girls 51, Cartersville 27
CARTERSVILLE (27)
Milline 3, Bradley 2, McConnell 2, Griffin 2, Thomas 4, Olotu 2, Moore 9, Miller 2, Casey 1
CALHOUN (51)
Greeson 2, Winston 1, Mashburn 1, Davis 15, Watson 6, Brzozoski 22, Curtis 4
Cart. 9 3 7 8—27
Cal. 9 16 12 14—51
3-pointers – Cartersville 3 (Moore 2, Milline 1); Calhoun 6 (Brzozoski 4, Watson 2), Free Throws – Cartersville 2-4; Calhoun 9-17, Records – Calhoun 14-10, 6-4