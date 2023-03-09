031123_TCT_CHSgirls2.JPG

With the highest-scoring team in Region 7-5A, the Calhoun High School girls soccer team are looking for another 5A playoff berth.

The Lady Jackets, despite nearly half of their starters being freshmen, have seemingly progressed just the way head coach Taylor Sumrall had hoped with the team getting better and better and growing a little more every time they play.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In