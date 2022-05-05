Here's hoping Mother Nature cooperated with Calhoun Friday night.
The team has had nearly two full weeks of outstanding workouts and were hoping to put a big bow on the spring season at Phil Reeve Stadium Friday night with their annual Black-and-Gold scrimmage.
"We're hoping and praying we can get the game in," Calhoun High School head football coach Clay Stephenson said. "If we cannot, then the whole thing will probably be a wash because it would be hard to reschedule. There is just so much going on with the students at this time of the year that even if you look at the date and said, 'okay we will reschedule it for that night,' there's probably something else going on that is already scheduled that night.
"But we are definitely hoping that we can get the game in because the kids have worked hard and this is kind of the reward you have at the end of the spring for all the hard work that you have put in."
He was also hoping they held the scrimmage because there is to be a lot of pageantry involved with elementary and middle schoolers getting the chance to run through the large, inflated helmet during pre-game festivities like the varsity players do.
"Another big reason we want the weather to hold off is there is to be a lot of younger kids there and there's going to be a lot going on for them, so it's going to be a fun night for them as well," he said. "So there are some things planned besides the scrimmage and so we're hoping the bad weather holds off."
The Yellow Jackets began workouts nearly two weeks ago and Stephenson said things have gone well.
"Spring practice has been going very good," he said. "I feel like we've gotten a lot done in a very short amount of time and I feel like the kids are come a long way in a very short amount of time. But the big thing is just everybody getting back on the field and being together again, because this is really the first time we've been together on the grass since December. So to see the players back out there and for a lot of them, getting a little taste of what varsity football is all about for the first time, it's been exciting."
They have been mixing up their days of workouts, going one day at 6 a.m. and the next day at 3:45 p.m. after school.
Stephenson said they have gotten a lot of work done in the mornings when the weather has been cool and a couple of mornings last week it was really cold, but they have also been very productive in the afternoons.
He also said with 19 starters graduating, the emphasis to the players has been that there are jobs and spots available and the spring is the time for a player to start to make his mark.
"The competition has been real good, " Stephenson said. "I feel like we've had a number of guys step up and play well and show what they can do. We definitely have a large number of spots we looking to fill because we graduated so many starters and that's something we've tried to make sure the kids understand. But the competition has been good. The kids have been getting after each other. The effort and the energy and the enthusiasm has been good.
"We've been mixing it up between the mornings before school and after school and I think the kids have handled both times very well. I know last week, a couple of mornings, it was was really cool out and it definitely felt like football season and not a spring work out so I think that was good for us. That type of weather made it really feel like football season, which is what these workouts are all about."
On Tuesday morning, the team held a light scrimmage, with two different groups on offense running about a dozen plays against a couple of different groups of defensive players.
"The scrimmage went well," Stephenson said. "It was kind of just a little final tune-up for Friday's scrimmage. We just wanted the kids to line up and compete against each other before our (Black-and-Gold) game. But I thought it went well. I thought we had a lot of kids that looked good, so we were pleased."
He said the teams and coaches have been divided up with everyone having pretty much the same amount of players available at every position. He said the plan is for the offenses to run a set number of plays against the defenses and use a couple of different against each other so that every candidate to play this fall gets a good, long look.
"The scrimmage is really our first look at a lot of guys in a real, game-type situation, so we're super-excited to see how they look and how they play," Stephenson said. "Plus we'll get a lot of film on these guys that we can go back and look it and review and that will help us kind of see where we are. So this scrimmage is really the conclusion to that first step in putting our team together."
He said aside from the three returning starters they do have coming back from last year's team that went to the 5A state championship game, they are a long way from having a group they can call the first team.
He said that is something that will be determined as they move closer to August with summer workouts and camp.