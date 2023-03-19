The Calhoun High boys track and field team won its third meet of the year last third, placing first in a triangular team competition at the high school.

There is still construction around the track and still a lot of building going on on the track for head coach Brant Murry's Yellow Jackets, with athletes being moved around and trying different events as the team continues preparing for the upcoming Region 7-5A meet.

