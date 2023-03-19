The Calhoun High boys track and field team won its third meet of the year last third, placing first in a triangular team competition at the high school.
There is still construction around the track and still a lot of building going on on the track for head coach Brant Murry's Yellow Jackets, with athletes being moved around and trying different events as the team continues preparing for the upcoming Region 7-5A meet.
The Jackets scored 78 points to outlast Fannin County, which was second with. The Sonoraville boys were third with 38.5 points.
Sophomore Kamryn Penny had the hat trick for Calhoun, winning threeevents on the day with junior Jaden Thomason, who had been running in the hurldles races, winning two gold medals in the sprints. as they combined for five of the winners' nine individual first places.
Besides that, the Yellow Jackets were also first in three of the relay races, giving them 12 gold medals overall.
Of Penny's three firsts, he won 200-meter dash along with the long jump and the triple jump.
In the 200-m, Penny led a 1-3 finish in the team standings, winning the race with a 23.62 and teammate Matthew Streete was third for the bronze, running a 24.76. In between the two, a Fannin County representative was second with a 23.89.
Penny won the long jump in an event that saw the the three of the top five finishers come from Calhoun.
Penny's winning distance was a 20-07.75 or nearly five inches longer than the second place 20-03. Senior Cam Curtis was fourth overall and second for Calhoun at 19-06 and freshman Hunter White came in fifth at 19-01.75.
Led by Penny, the Yellow Jackets also had three of the first four places in the triple jump.
Penny won with a 40-09.5 distance and he was ahead of junior teammate Jaquan McClary, who had a 40-06 for second and they were the only pair to travel beyond 40 feet. Streete just missed giving the Jackets the 1-2-3 sweep, coming in fourth at 37-07.
Thomason had been undefeated in the hurdles races so far this year, but he was in the sprints and still thrived, winning the 100-meter race and the 400-meters. He set the pace for Calhoun to finish first and third in both events.
He won the 100-meters with a fast 11.17 and Curtis was third with an 11.68, just a half-step behind the second place time of 11.67.
Thomason also staked out gold in the 400-meters, winning with a 52.40 time that was nearly three seconds faster than the second place 55.34 from Fannin County. Calhoun junior Caden Williams earned the bronze for third, running a 55.35, meaning he missed second place with by one-hundredth of a second.
Senior half-miler Enders Cinto gave Calhoun a sweep in the sprint events, winning the 800-meter race by nearly 40 seconds. Cinto ran a 2:13.77 and the second place runner from Fannin County had a 2:39.89.
Junior Stover Morgan had a good day in the hurdles for the Jackets, winning the 300-meter race and placing second in the 110s.
The 300 was a close one at the end with Stover running a 43.08 while Fannin was second with a 43.10. White was fourth in the event with a 43.76.
In the 110s, Stover was second with a 16.58 and a Fannin hurdler won it with a 15.78.
Calhoun's two other individual victories came in the field events.
Sophomore Max Richardson won the wheelchair shot put competition, coming in first at five feet even.