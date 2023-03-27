Jackets win fourth meet of the year

Winning nine events altogether, the Calhoun boys won another track meet last week, taking first place in a five-team event at the high school.
The Yellow Jackets had 137 points to place ahead of second-place and Region 7-5A rival Cartersville, which had 113. Southeast Whitfield was third with 82 followed by Coosa and Murray County.
The Yellow Jackets flat out decimated the competition in a couple of events, going 1-2-3-4 in the shot put, 1-2-3 in the 100-meters dash and 1-2 in a few others.
Junior Jadon Thomason led a sweep of the medals in the 100 and finished the day with two golds in the sprints, also winning the 400-meter run.
Thomason ran a sizzling 11 seconds flat to win the 100 by a whisker over classmate Caden Williams, who was second with a 11.01. Sophomore teammate Kamryn Penny was right behind both but not by much with an 11.33 for third place.
Thomason also won the 400-meter run in one of the races the Yellow Jackets were first and second place in. He ran a solid 52.19 for the gold and Penny was second with a 52.92 for the silver.
The Jackets totally ruled the weight events, capturing the first four places in the shot put and three of the first five in the discus, including first and second.
Junior Kristyane Gregory led a parade of Calhoun finishers in the shot, winning with a distance of 43-11.75. Junior Christian Bell was second at 42-01.75 and just ahead of classmate Christian Smith, who was third at 40-09.75 for the bronze medal.
Senior Dustin Kerns, who won two events himself, was fourth in the shot at 38-10, allowing them to rack up over 20 points in the event.
For Kerns, he won the pole vault with Calhoun placing first and third and he won the 110-meter hurdles with Calhoun first and fourth.
In the long jump, Kerns won with a distance of 20-02 and had the only leap beyond 20 feet. A Cartersville jumper was second at 19-11 and Calhoun freshman Hunter White was third for the bronze with a 19-06 for the last jump over 19 feet.
Kerns ran a fast 15.27 to win the 110 hurdles and junior teammate Stover Morgan came in fourth with a solid 16.72 himself.
Smith was a winner in the discus, which Calhoun went one and two in.
Smith had a 109-08 for the meet’s longest distance and went more than a foot farther than Gregory, who was second with a 108-03. Bell was the third Jacket in the top five, placing fifth with a 90-09.
Sophomore Max Richardson won the wheelchair shot put event with a distance of 4-09.50.
Calhoun went 1-2 in the pole vault with Carter Cloer first at 7-06 and just ahead of teammate Braxton McEntyre, who was second at 7-feet exactly.
And the Jackets collected two medals in the triple jump with Junior McConnell winning it by an inch over a Cartersville jumper. McConnell’s best effort was a 36-09 and second place was a 36-08. Matthew Street was third over for the Swarm with a 35-10.
Cam Curtis won the 200-meter race in an event in which the hosts had three of the first five places.
Curtis ran a smooth 23.71 to win with only two runners closing in under 24 seconds. Streete was fourth with a 24.57 for the Yellow Jackets, a step ahead of teammate Jackson Kamerson, who was fifth with a 24.67.
In addition, Calhoun garnered medals in two of the relay races.
The host school was second in the 4-x-800, running an 11:07 to place behind event champ Southeast Whitfield.
In the 4-x-100, The Calhoun B team just edged out the Calhoun C team for third place with the B’s coming in third with a 47.84 time while the C’s were close behind with a 48.03.
CHS was four and five in the 4-x-400 with the Jackets A team fourth and the B team coming in fifth.