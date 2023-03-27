Jackets win fourth meet of the year

Winning nine events altogether, the Calhoun boys won another track meet last week, taking first place in a five-team event at the high school.

The Yellow Jackets had 137 points to place ahead of second-place and Region 7-5A rival Cartersville, which had 113. Southeast Whitfield was third with 82 followed by Coosa and Murray County.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In