The Calhoun High School volleyball team is off to a terrific start under new head coach Jennifer Quinn.

And Quinn, who didn't take the job until July after originally becoming the new head coach at Calhoun Middle School, couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In