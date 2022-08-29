The Calhoun High School volleyball team is off to a terrific start under new head coach Jennifer Quinn.
And Quinn, who didn't take the job until July after originally becoming the new head coach at Calhoun Middle School, couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets.
"I would like to say how welcoming and kind the community of Calhoun has been to my family," she said. "My son (Sager) and I started started CHS together this fall. He is a multi-sport freshman athlete and is currently in the varsity lineup on Friday nights. (So) we are grateful to be here and excited about our future as Jackets."
The Lady Yellow Jackets have responded to the new leadership very well, winning eight of their first 10 games heading into their own Invitational tournament Saturday. Quinn said they are coming into being the type of team they can be.
"Things started off slowly for us, but that was the original plan," Quinn said. "Our progression has been practice-by-practice, day-by-day, week-by-week. I (wanted) to allow the girls to show me what they can bring to the table. Technically, I have only known these girls since the second week of July. I wanted to make sure I did not come into this program changing everything that the team was used to.
"We are senior-heavy, so I told them from the beginning, it was going to be like bread crumbs with them. I would not overload them with all my coaching-style changes. (But), I wanted to get to know the girls, see who was going to stand out and become a leader. I wanted to see who truly had a passion for this sport and who I could depend on to step up."
This year's version of the Calhoun volleyball team was put together by former head coach Nic Hann when they held tryouts in May. But shortly after, the coach who had been here two years took the head position in Gordon Lee. Quinn kept that group and added to it with a few younger players that has impressed her.
She has a large roster of 15 players and it's an interesting mix with six seniors, three juniors, three seniors, and three freshmen.
"Fifteen is a considerable number when there are only six positions on the court," Quinn said. "Some are veterans and some are new to the varsity level. I did not remove any of the players that Coach Hann had on the varsity, but I added a couple of freshmen that I see have some potential to help our team now and definitely in the future seasons.
"In most rotations, we will have four of the six underclassmen playing on the court at the same time. For a coach, you have to be patient with young players, but you have to hold them to the standard as the seniors. Those players will mess up, make bad decisions, because they have not had the experience that the seniors have. But that is not an excuse for them not to do their job."
Senior middle blocker Ace Pritchett, senior libero/defensive specialist Lauren Watson, junior defensive specialist Ayla Hines, sophomore setter Kate Watson, and all three of the team's rookies -- freshman middle blocker Gracison Saylors, freshman defensive specialist Jaylan Moore and freshman Chloe Edens -- have been early standouts the coach said.
"Ace has been a player the team follows. She has been a bright light on the court and truly finds humor and joy in all people. Lauren is definitely one of our most dependable and most athletic players on the back row. She is quick and decisive when passing the ball and backs up our (front row) players consistently. She has the most digs on the team this season.
"Gracison has already become dominant, leading the team in kills and blocking. She has a bright future here at CHS and will most definitely be on track for Division One (college) volleyball in her future. Jaylan and Ayla have both been team players and are playing new positions (and) they are especially important defensive positions on the floor. Their positive attitudes are a blessing.
"Chloe is recovering from knee surgery, but has the most potential of becoming a very dependable and strong players for the next few seasons. Kate has stepped into the leadership role as one of our varsity starters. She is reliable and dependable and will be a role model for this team for the next three years."
Quinn said with a senior-laden team, sometimes that makes it easier for a new coaching staff and sometimes it doesn't.
"Senior-heavy is always a toss-up. Either they are ready for a change or not," she said. "I do believe that this group of girls are focused on having the best senior year they can possibly have.
"Coming into the season, from Day One, I told the girls that they have the chance to show me how hard they want to work. They are not just six payers on the court, but each player's position is carefully planned out rotation-by-rotation. They have an open playing field when it comes to a new coach. They can try new things, get out of their box, and have fun playing the sport they love while becoming a successful player under a new coaching staff. And they have been very supportive of the all-new coaching staff."
Morgan Cashen and Bama Hernandez are her assistants and Hailey Swilley and Britt Smith are the Calhoun Middle School volleyball coaches and all are new to the program.
Quinn is behind the wheel at the varsity level for the first time in six years after leaving the head coaching job at Northwest Whitfield County to watch her son play football with the two sports' seasons as the same time. But she didn't leave the sport, instead going to the middle school ranks in the Dalton area while continuing to work in the off-season with different club ball/select teams in the region.
In fact, she said helping all the players across North Georgia is coming back to bite here because now she is facing those same girls as the head coach at Calhoun.
"I do not think there is a high school within 30 minutes in any direction that I have not coached at least one of their players. (And) now that I am getting back into chacing high school sports, I am basically beating myself when I play these local teams. I have hugged the neck of multiple opponents in each match so far this year. (But) it's great to see my club players shine on their home courts."
She became the varsity head coach after being hired as a fourth-grade teacher and the middle school head coach. She was ready to lead the younger Yellow Jackets, but when Hann headed to Gordon Lee less than two months before the season opener, Quinn wanted to be running a varsity program again.
"The opportunity to head back to GHSA presented itself again, and the strong pull to enter back into the higher level of coaching, and to mentor young female athletes weighed heavy on my heart," Quinn said. "I do believe coaching is a calling, and that to be successful, you must truly find meaning and purpose in what you are doing, It is not only abut wins and losses, (of course I want to win probably more than most), but it is truly about molding and growing young ladies into kind, caring, responsible, determined young ladies."
The Yellow Jackets continue getting ready for upcoming Region 7-5A play, which starts in less than two weeks, this week with a pair of home matches. They took on North Paulding and Pepperell Tuesday night (details were not available at press time) and are back at The Hive Thursday evening to face Kell at 5:30 p.m. and then Christian Heritage at 7 p.m.