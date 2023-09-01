Calhoun scored 21 points in the third period to erase a Creekview lead for a 28-14 win over the Grizzlies Friday night in non-Region football action at Phil Reeve Stadium.

The win was Calhoun's second straight after a season-opening loss as the Yellow Jackets improve to 2-1 on the season.

