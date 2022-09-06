The Calhoun High School cross country teams delivered strong results from their first trip to Woodland High School this year at the Run at the Rock against top programs from Northwest Georgia and the Atlanta metro area.
The boys finished 9th overall and were led by freshman Xavier Hinojosa (18:45), senior Enders Cinto, freshman Leyver Mendez, freshman Kevin Jacobo, and Devon Dornan.
Dillon Harris and Nicholas Repp also contributed with fast finishes.
The girls were led by sophomore Carolynn Dooley's 7th place finish and medal-worthy time of 22:39.
The girls finished 12th overall thanks to strong efforts from freshman Debora Lopez, freshman Isabella Rivera, Beyonce Brito, Meleana Adcock, freshman Kaylie Holmes, and Ally Tallent.
The JV girls swarmed to a victory in their race, due to efforts from Guiliana Lopez, Linda Perez, Kiara Fernandez, Lisbeth Gutierrez, Briley May, Jaly Ramirez, and Yadhira Valdivia.
The JV boys were led by Henry Sandridge and James Allen.
The Jackets will look to swarm again on Saturday at the Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational at Carrollton High School.
The Calhoun Middle School cross country teams started the season with strong performances at the Ridge Ferry Invitational in Rome, Georgia and the Run at the Rock at Woodland High School.
The boys placed 8th in Rome and 4th at Woodland, while the girls finished 11th in Rome and 11th at Woodland.
Nationally ranked Demetrius Clavino won both races with a blazing time of 10:34 in Rome and 11:23 at Woodland on a tough course.
Kathyrn Land led the Lady Jackets in both races with times of 14:37 and 14:25, which led to a medal and 8th place finish in the second race.
Sammy Hinojosa, Saira Mendoza, Olivia Moore, and Price Startup have also been bright stars for the Jackets.