Calhoun High School 2022 football schedule

Calhoun Yellow Jackets

 Calhoun High Schools

The Calhoun High School cross country teams delivered strong results from their first trip to Woodland High School this year at the Run at the Rock against top programs from Northwest Georgia and the Atlanta metro area.

The boys finished 9th overall and were led by freshman Xavier Hinojosa (18:45), senior Enders Cinto, freshman Leyver Mendez, freshman Kevin Jacobo, and Devon Dornan.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In