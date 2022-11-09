Like everyone else, the Calhoun High School football team has 10 regular season games.
In actuality, however, they break it down into two five-game increments with five Non-Region games, a week off, and then five consecutive Region games.
But Jacket Nation is hoping, just like last year, their is a third five-game season. And that would be the playoffs, which begins for the black-and-Vegas-gold 7:30 p.m., Saturday night when the Swarm takes on Eastside in a first-round matchup at Phil Reeve Stadium.
Getting to a fifth game in the playoffs means you have reached the state finals. And winning five consecutive games in the playoffs makes a team a GHSA state champion.
So that means for the second year in a row, Calhoun is hoping for a 15-game season.
Yellow Jacket head football coach Clay Stephenson said the football playoffs are always an great time of the year.
"Making the playoffs never gets old," he said. "Every season, it's a new year with new players and new coaches and it's always exciting when you know you're in and, I know we're all, the coaches and the kids, looking forward to it. In football, you're only guaranteed 10 games so anything you get to do beyond that is always a bonus and always a thrill to be a part of because it means you've had a good season and have a chance to keep playing.
"But it's great to be in the playoffs. Every week is different. Every week presents a different and unique challenge. Especially excited for our 15 seniors because I know they want to play as long as they can and they're going to have at least one more chance this week to walk across Yellow Jacket Drive and so, we're super excited about playing Eastside and hopefully we can come out and play our best football game of the year this week."
The Region 7-5A champion Jackets head into the postseason with a three-game win streak, which is their longest of the year and probably playing their best defense as they gave up just four touchdown in those final three games combined against Woodland, Dalton, and Cass.
"We feel like we are a better team now, on both sides of the ball, than we were going into our Region schedule and that was our goal," Stephenson said. "We wanted to be better after we finished the first half of our schedule than when we started the season and I definitely felt like we were. And we wanted to be better after Week (10) than we were after Week Six and I feel like we are. Now we just have to keep that trend going, starting Saturday night."
They kick it off with a home date against the Eastside Eagles, the four seed out of Region 8-5A.
The Eagles are 6-4 on the year and were 3-3 in the 8-5A, but were just four points away from being the second-place team with a 28-27 loss to Clarke Central, the three seed, and a 13-10 loss to Loganville, the two seed.
The Eagles ended the year last Friday with a 35-7 loss to Region champion Jeffersonville and that was their only bad defeat they had all year. Their other loss was a 12-0 setback to Newton, meaning they were 17 points away from having a 9-1 record.
Stephenson said they will be a handful.
"Eastside is a good team," he said. "They're a big team. They're very athletic. I know they're just a few points from being a two seed because they played some very close games against some very good teams, so we expect another full four-quarter football game.
"They like to get the ball (offensively) out into space and they've got some good skill people that they want to create a one-on-one matchup with or try to get them out in the open so they can get up the field, so we'll have to make tackles and handle our assignments because they have some people that can make you miss in the open field and that's what they're trying to do. Defensively, they've good good speed and run to the football real well. They have a number of guys playing very well on that side."
The Eagles have played pretty solid defense all year, having given up 153 points in 10 games with the 35 Jefferson hung on them last week the most they have allowed in a game this year. They gave up two touchdowns or less in seven of their games.
Offensively, senior running back Kenai Grier is their top threat, having rushed for 1,257 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. He has another 18 catches out of the backfield and finished second in the 8-5A in all-purpose yards with 1,454 yards in the team's 10 games.
Junior Dontorrie Henderson has also been a steady force in the backfield, rushing for 450 yards and three touchdowns on 79 carries.
Senior quarterback E'Sean Arnold is also a two-way threat with his running and passing, having thrown for 658 yards on 54-of-86 attempts with four touchdown passes and only one pick. He was sixth in the 8-5A in all-purpose yards with 954 as he also rushed for just under 300 yards.
Defensively,