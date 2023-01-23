Jackets start second part of 7-5A Friday

Hiram moved to the head of the Region 7-5A class last Friday night with a 61-52 victory over Calhoun in a clash between the last two unbeaten basketball teams in the league.
The win put the Hornets 4-0 and in first place all by their lonesome heading into Tuesday night's games, which will close out the first half of the league slate for all six teams.
And with the defeat, Calhoun fell to second place as they prepared to play at Dalton Tuesday night in the first of their two scheduled meetings. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
There is a little more than two weeks left in the regular season before the six 7-5A teams begin the annual week-long postseason tournament to determine playoff seeding and the question is -- can the Jackets recapture the magic they invoked last year at this time, when they came up just short of winning the Region tournament, but still made it to the 5A state semifinals at Fort Valley State.
With veteran sophomore forward Emaree Winston's return to the lineup -- and he had eight points Friday night against Hiram -- all the pieces are finally in place.
But it's also approaching the final week of January, which means is there enough time for all the pieces to mesh together as one, like it did last year for Calhoun, when the full team was intact from mid-December on?
The trio of Winston, senior forward Dylan Faulkner, and junior guard Daniel Streete were all starters last year on that state semifinalist team so they know what playing and winning at this time of the year is all about.
Beyond that, however, the Yellow Jackets are inexperienced regarding what it takes to be successful right now, but talented and athletic players like junior guard Landon Chattam, sophomore guard Jace Johns and seniors Jake Jones and Caden Schild are difference-makers looking to help their team rise to its highest heights in the very near future.
There is no doubt they will continue to be led by Faulkner, who is one of the top scorers at any level in the entire state right now, but with Winston back, their lineup just got longer as in the opposition now has another serious weapon to deal with.
Hiram was a deliberate, slow-style type of team last year in their run to the 5A state semifinals on the other side of the GHSA bracket opposite Calhoun, but the Hornets have picked up the tempo this year and after being a team content to win by playing the first one to 50 is the victor style, they are getting up-and-down the court this year with no real thought to the shot clock, which might have been a detriment last season.
The Hornets were content to run a minute or more off the clock with every possession, make teams play defense for prolonged periods and keep the score in the 40s and 50s -- like they did in the Region 7-5A championship win last year over the Yellow Jackets. In short, they didn't shoot it unless it was an open look or a run to the rim.
Now though, they like to play fast and fire away, and it's worked to the tune of 16 wins in their first 18 games and they're also averaging almost 70 a game going into this week.
In the loss to Hiram Friday, the Yellow Jackets struggled offensively in a couple of quarters and it cost them. They also fell behind by double figures late in the first quarter and they had them playing from behind the rest of the evening.
The Hornets made shots early and jumped out to a 17-7 lead with just under two minutes left in the first period before holding a 19-10 lead to start the second.
The home team came back to top Hiram, 17-13, in the second period and that cut their halftime deficit to 32-17.
The Jackets continued to hit the basket in the third period with 18 points, but the visitors did as well in scoring 21 points to lead 53-45 after three stanzas.
The fourth quarter saw the scoring stall to a crawl with the Yellow Jackets only scoring six points. They yielded only nine, but could never really cut into their deficit
Faulkner kept his amazing run going, leading the Yellow Jackets with 29 points. Winston's eight points was the second most and Streete tossed in seven more as that trio had 44 of their 51.
The Jackets went into Tuesday's night action alone in second place in the 7-5A at 3-1 and were a game ahead of Dalton and Cass, which were 2-2. With a win over the Catamounts Tuesday, they would go two games ahead of their archrivals to start the second half of the regular season Region schedule Friday night at Woodland.
The Yellow Jackets are back home next Tuesday night when they host Cass, which got into the win column after three opening losses with a 70-67 victory over Dalton last Friday night.
Calhoun began the week 10-8 on the season.