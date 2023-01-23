Jackets start second part of 7-5A Friday

Hiram moved to the head of the Region 7-5A class last Friday night with a 61-52 victory over Calhoun in a clash between the last two unbeaten basketball teams in the league.

The win put the Hornets 4-0 and in first place all by their lonesome heading into Tuesday night's games, which will close out the first half of the league slate for all six teams. 

