Back in the day, one of the greatest heavyweight boxing matches ever between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier was to be held in the Philippines, so it was labeled the Thrilla in Manila.

Last Thursday night, the Calhoun High School football team was a big 50-48 winner to start the Region 7-5A itinerary in what could easily be labeled the Thrilla in Cartersvilla.

