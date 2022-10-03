Back in the day, one of the greatest heavyweight boxing matches ever between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier was to be held in the Philippines, so it was labeled the Thrilla in Manila.
Last Thursday night, the Calhoun High School football team was a big 50-48 winner to start the Region 7-5A itinerary in what could easily be labeled the Thrilla in Cartersvilla.
Standing toe-to-toe all night long and delivering body shot after body shot, the Yellow Jackets were the ones still standing when the 10-count was complete with a 50-48 barnburner over the Purple Hurricanes, putting them in first place in the Region 7-5A with Hiram coming to Phil Reeve Stadium this Friday night for Round Two of league play.
Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson said his guys, who lost a 28-7 lead before recovering to win the game by scoring on all three overtime possessions, just kept fighting.
"It was a great win," he said. "It was a great football game. Super-proud of the players, of the coaches, for the way we played and competed. A lot of work went into that game because they're a great football program, so I can't say enough about the way we prepared for the game and then the way we played.
"We tried to approach it as a 'our backs against the wall', kind of thing and I thought from the opening whistle the kids responded. We knew it would be a four-quarter football game and it certainly was that and more. Even when we got some breaks early with their turnovers and were able to get the lead, we felt like it was still going to come down to the end. But we were physical all night. And our effort and our energy was excellent all night long, and we knew it would have to be if we were going to win it."
They came out running the football with that offensive line opening up cracks here and slivers there for junior running back Caden Williams to burst through and he had his best game of the year, topping the 150-yard mark in yardage while scoring three times.
And in the three OTs, they went to Wllliams and tight end/wide receiver/nose guard sophomore Emaree Winston almost-exclusively with both getting the ball on six of the eight plays they ran and Williams' scoring two of their touchdowns with Winston scoring the other.
Stephenson said in the extra sessions they simply reverted to what had worked early in the game when they used four Cartersville turnovers to build their big lead.
"We just went back to what we had had success with to start the game and we were able to do that because you get the ball at the 15-yard-line. Not when you're back up at your own 20," he said. "We just didn't have any field position in that second half. But that is one of the things I felt good about going in the overtime. We were finally going to have field position and get the ball at the 15.
"But in thae overtime, we just went back to what we were doing earlier. Caden ran the ball very well. I thought Trey (Townsend) threw the ball very well. Emaree made a couple of nice catches and nice runs and the line did a great job of blocking. So we were getting the ball at the 15-yard-line and everyone was executing what we were trying to do."
He said as fast as the game is during regulation, that's nothing compared to how the overtime feels like the teams suddenly got into bumper cars.
"I was really pleased with the way we played in overtime," Stephenson said. "Everything is happening so fast. You get the ball at the 15 and if you're able to score on one play, which we were, you go right on defense. And in the second overtime, if you don't have the ball first, you're playing on offense second and if you're able to get the score you need to extend the game, you get the ball right back to start the third overtime with the ball. So everything is boom-boom and there's a lot of moving parts with everything just happening so fast, but again, proud of our players and our coaches for the way everyone stayed focused and just handled their business."
And the play that sealed the win on the failed Cartersville two-point conversion run attempt to end the third overtime was handled beautifully by the Calhoun defense as linebackers Brooks Brannon and Nathan Fuller were in the Purple Hurricanes' backfield and all over Cartersville quarterback Paul Gamble and the runner Gamble thought about handing it too before he was brought down.
"The kids did a great job on that play," Stephenson said. "And it was a great call by the (defensive) coaches. Again, it goes back to how fast things are moving in overtime. There's really no time to think about what you should do right there, but the coaches saw something and got the kids in the right defense to make a play and we had a couple of kids there ready to make a play, so just a great job on their part.
"But it was one of those games where it took offense, defense, special teams, everyone on the field, all the coaches, to get a win like that. And that play at the end is just another reason to be proud of everyone and for the way we played."
Now they are looking at a Hiram team that brings a 3- record into the game and is in desperate need of a victory in Region 7-5A after losing a 52-45 offensive shootout last Thursday to league newcomer Dalton to start their league schedule.
The Yellow Jackets dismantled Hiram, 63-7, last year but Stephenson said this is not the same group of Hornets.
"They're a much improved team from last year," he said. "They're big. They're athletic. They have good speed and they'be been playing very good football. So we expect another tough game and we're going to show up Friday night and be ready to play."
He said they can't take down Cartersville and then start thinking the road will get easier.
"That's one of the things we talked about in our Monday morning team meeting...being ready to go this Friday night," Stephenson said. "Cartersville was a big win for us. We played well all night long, but that game is over. It's behind us and we've got to move on and we've got to focus on Hiram. And we need to come out with the same effort and same intensity this Friday that we had last Thursday.
"It's another game we've got to learn from, but all our attention right now is on Hiram. That's our next opponent. They're playing really, really well and we need to have another good week of preparation and then go out Friday night and play our best football."
The Hornets have been scoring a lot of points through the first six weeks of the season, coming in with 231 points or just under 40 a game. And they have topped the 40-point mark in three games, but lost one of those to Dalton.
They have shown good balance offensively with quarterback Samir Wylie throwing for nine touchdowns while running back Jemarion Whatley has rushed for seven and his backfield mate Kaden Hamilton has ran for six more.
Calhoun goes into this week tied for first place in the 7-5A with Dalton and Cass after the Colonels kicked off their league schedule by rolling Woodland, 49-12. That point total also means that four of the teams in the league scored at least 45 points in their Region opener last week.
Besides Hiram-Calhoun, the other Region 7-5A games this week have Cass playing Cartersville and Woodland will go to Dalton.
Kickoff Friday night for the Yellow Jackets-Hornets at Phil Reeve Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.