Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson, shown here during the spring game in May, and the Yellow Jackets will have their first and only scrimmage of the summer Friday night when they go to Northwest Whitfield County.

 Tim Godbee

It’s football time in Calhoun.

True, the first game is still three weeks away, but the first scrimmage is only days away and the Yellow Jackets, which are more than 60 players strong, put on the full-pads starting Monday with things culminating Friday night in Whitfield Count with a scrimmage against Northwest High School.

