It’s football time in Calhoun.
True, the first game is still three weeks away, but the first scrimmage is only days away and the Yellow Jackets, which are more than 60 players strong, put on the full-pads starting Monday with things culminating Friday night in Whitfield Count with a scrimmage against Northwest High School.
“It’s always exciting to get things started,” Calhoun High School head football coach Clay Stephenson said Wednesday, hours after his team held its picture day event. “Football is a sport where you only get 10 opportunities to show what you can do, so we’re super-excited about getting started and getting the pads on and seeing just where we are.
“It’s a different game when you put those pads on and start hitting. That’s when you really start to see just who your players are, so we’re looking forward to getting the pads on and getting that part of the process started.”
The players and coaches have been busy since early June, but this past week was the first where they could really do football drills and they have used the time to build up to the full contact that is about to start.
Stephenson said his players have looked good.
“Things have gone well,” he said. “We’ve had a real good summer and I think we’re off to a great start with our acclimation period. It’s been awfully hot, but the week has been good. It’s the first real week of football and I feel like the kids and the coaches have gotten a lot work in. We’ve just got to keep progressing every day and I feel like we are doing that.”
He said the attitude and effort has been great.
“I have been very pleased with the kids and the way they have worked,” Stephenson said. “They’ve been physical. They’ve been flying around. For a lot of them, this is their first varsity (camp), but they’ve stepped right now and are playing well.
“That’s the great thing about high school football. You start over every year. So I think we have a lot of new guys that are excited about getting to play and making their contribution to our program. So it doesn’t matter how good or you were or how bad you were, it’s a clean slate every year. And that’s where we are. And that’s what makes it fun to be a part of.”
The team spent last week at The Mountain, climbing to the top of it in Central Georgia. Stephenson said it’s a team-building session that really pulls the guys together because of its challenge and its meanings.
“The Mountain is awesome,” he said. “It’s a great team-building exercise. I think to the kids it’s the funnest day of the year. We started doing it four years ago and I think it is a real way to create a team bond. There’s so many lessons to be learned from it and so many parallels to the mountain and to what we’re trying to do.
“You’re trying to climb to the top. You’ve got to start at the bottom and then work your way up. To get to the top, you’ve got to take it one step at a time. And you’ve got to keep climbing to get the top. You can’t stop or you’re not going to go anywhere. I mean there are just so many lessons we learn when we go to the mountain. And the kids did a great job with it. But it’s always fun to see us working together and it’s always fun to see us climb the mountain.”
The team doesn’t have a lot of veterans but they do have quality players like junior lineman Christian Bell, junior running back Caden Williams, and sophomore tight end Emaree Winston along with senior linebacker Nathan Fuller back and the coach said they have come to play every day.
“The guys we have back have looked really good,” Stephenson said. “There’s a reason that those guys played on last year’s team. They played because they’re very good players and they’re all doing very well. It’s a different situation now for them. In the past, if they were dealing with something, they looked to someone else for that leadership, but now the roles have flipped. They’re the guys that are the leaders on our team now and the younger players will be looking to them, but those guys are all very good football players and they’re going to do a great job for us. Just like they did last year.”
He said they have to also take advantage of their time in pads starting on Monday because Friday night and their pseudo-game at Northwest Whitfield will be here before they know it.
“Next week will be a short week,” Stephenson said. “We’ll take a couple of days to get used to pads and then school will start and then we have our scrimmage. So it will be a fast week, but it’s another part of getting ready for that first (game) two weeks later against Blessed Trinity.”
He said everything is still wide-open regarding the starting lineup right now and it will be the same way even after the scrimmage.
“Right now, we’re still looking at everything and evaluating everything and we feel like we’re getting closer, but we don’t have a starting line up right now,” Stephenson said. “We’ve got a lot of good competition going on and that’s the way we like it. We want that internal competition and there’s still time before we play that first game so as far as we are concerned, it’s ‘no starters, no backups,’ because we’ve got a lot of new players and we are still not ready to make any (final) decisions as a staff.
“And it will be that way even after the scrimmage and we’ve told the kids that. Now, it is definitely an opportunity for a player to show what they can do against someone from a different team and that’s what you hope to see, but even after the scrimmage we’re still going to take some time to figure out exactly who we’ll go with that first game. But we do feel good about all the players we have that are in competition for all the jobs right now.”
The Yellow Jackets are coming off an excellent 2021 season where they were 12-3 overall and reached the GHSA 5A state championship game in Atlanta in just their second year in the 5A classification.