The Calhoun High School cross country teams continued to show growth and improvement when they raced in the Grove Level Stampede in Varnell, Georgia on Thursday.
The Jackets faced tough course conditions and elite competition, while also missing several athletes.
The Swarm rose to the challenge to finish 9th in the boys and 13th in the girls out of 24 schools from across Northwest Georgia and Tennessee.
Enders Cinto led the charge for the boys with a 21st place finish and a time of 18:40.
Senior Ricardo Mejia and sophomore Devon Dornan cracked the top 60 with solid performances.
Nicholas Repp and Chris Fitz Lopez surged on the last lap of the race to round out the scoring for the Jackets.
Alberto De Leon and freshman Anthony Valazquez also contributed to the Swarm’s finish.
The girls were led by another stellar performance from freshman Carolynn Dooley, who placed 14th in a time of 22:10.
Linda Perez and Lisbeth Gutierrez looked strong the entire race and finished next for the Lady Jackets.
Freshmen Beyonce Brito and Giulianna Lopez displayed their speed and scored for the Lady Swarm.
Senior Jasmine Rodriguez and freshman Jade Adcock ran well to secure the team’s finish.
The Jackets will race again on October 19th against county opponents Gordon Central and Sonoraville.