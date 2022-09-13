For the first time in a couple of years, two of the three Gordon County high school football teams will square off this week with Calhoun taking the short journey to Sonoraville.

It will be the final non-Region game of the season for both teams with them off next week before starting their respective Region schedules on Friday, Sept. 30 with Calhoun at Cartersville and Sonoraville home for Northwest Whitfield.

