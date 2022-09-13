For the first time in a couple of years, two of the three Gordon County high school football teams will square off this week with Calhoun taking the short journey to Sonoraville.
It will be the final non-Region game of the season for both teams with them off next week before starting their respective Region schedules on Friday, Sept. 30 with Calhoun at Cartersville and Sonoraville home for Northwest Whitfield.
For a dozen of the past nearly 20 years, the two schools were in the same 3A Region until two years when Calhoun, because of its growing enrollment and charter school status was deemed a 5A program and Sonoraville stayed in the 3A ranks.
But last year, the Phoenix were elevated to the 4A classification after some lobbying by Sonoraville athletic officials and with Calhoun being close by and a 5A school, they decided to play each other again.
Both coaches -- Clay Stephenson of Calhoun and Denver Pate of Sonoraville -- said it will be fun to renew the rivalry.
'It's a very big game," Stephenson said. "It's a crosstown rivalry and a lot of these players grew up together and they've played football together in the past and they still go to church together, so you've got a lot of players on both teams that know each other and know each other very well. I know both teams' fan bases are looking forward to the game as well because again, a lot of people know each other, and I know our team is looking forward to the game. So even though it's not a Region game, I think both teams feel like there is a lot on the line and I think it will be another great Friday night football atmosphere."
"We expect our fan-base to be electric this Friday night," Pate said. "Calhoun's a very good team. A lot of these players know each other and so I think everybody is looking forward to it. And this is what you sign up for is to play good teams in front of big crowds and so, that's what we're expecting Friday night."
They played each other for the first time in 2006 and were yearly combatants until 2012 and 2013 when they didn't meet. They were paired up as Region rivals again in 2014 and faced off annually until 2019 when Calhoun jumped over the 4A division and was put in the 5A classification.
As near as we can tell, the record books have them playing each other 12 times so far with Calhoun winning them all, including their most recent contest -- a 17-7 Calhoun win in 2019 at Phil Reeve Stadium.
So history may not be on their side, but as of two weeks ago, the Phoenix had never knocked off Dalton before either, and that box has now been checked with a 27-21 win over the Catamounts in the history books.
"What's happened in the past between these two teams won't have any bearing on Friday night's game," Pate said. "Our seniors were freshmen the last time we played them so they don't have a history with them. But the last time we played them, it was a close game. And it was a real defensive game, so we expect another tough game again this Friday. And I definitely think both teams will be fired up just because the schools and communities are right next to each other and like I said, a lot of people on both sides know each other."
The Yellow Jackets will bring a 2-2 record into the game after losing to Cedartown 21-7 last Friday night while the Phoenix are 3-1 after taking down LaFayette, 28-17, last Friday in their first road game of the year.
Pate said the Yellow Jackets are good.
"Calhoun's a very strong program," he said. "They're going to be well-coached. They're going to be sound fundamentally. They're going to be physical. They're going to be disciplined so we've got to be disciplined.
"They've got a very talented running back. Their quarterback is throwing the football very well. They have a number of different receivers they can throw too. Up front, they're sound and do a good job of protection and running blocking.
"Defensively, they're very well-coached. They run to the football very well. They get a lot of people to the football. They have good speed and they're physical, so when you play good football teams, which Calhoun is, you have to minimize your mistakes. You have to minimize your penalties and you have to protect the football. You don't want to give them any type of short field to work with offensively and put your defense behind the eight-ball. And defensively, I think we have to have discipline and not get caught out of position and I feel like we have to tackle well When we've got a chance to make a tackle, we've got to make that tackle because these good teams have some players that you're not going to bring down with just an arm tackle."
Stephenson said the Phoenix are a talented bunch.
"They're a very good football team," he said. "They're very well-coached. They have a very good, experienced quarterback, who can not only hurt you with his arm, but he can hurt you with his feet because he's a very good runner. They do some very good things offensively and have a few different players who can hurt you, so we're going to have to be sharp defensively and make sure we're taking care of our business.
"Defensively, they're playing very well. Up front, they have a lot of size. On both sides of the ball. They're just big and that will create some problems for us. So we know we're going to have to be physical and try to counter some of their size what what we do. But I feel like we're going to have to play well in all three phases -- offense, defense, and the kicking game -- to get the job done."
In a lot of ways, the teams do have a lot in common.
Both have very talented junior quarterbacks although Sonoraville's Jaxon Pate has more varsity experience, having started since he was a freshman. But Calhoun's Trey Townsend was exceptional two weeks ago against Creekview, going 15-of-19 for 261 yards with two touchdown throws and another one called back so he is also playing well and growing up fast.
Both teams have excellent running backs who will be college athletes with junior Caden Williams rushing for over 1,500 yards last year for the Yellow Jackets while Sonoraville senior Zach Lyles had over 800 yards on the ground on just over 100 carries as he played in only five games due to a nagging leg injury. Williams is being recruited by schools around the country and Lyles has verbally committed to play college baseball at Western Kentucky University.
And both teams have outstanding tight ends who appear to have playing on Saturdays in their future.
Sonoraville senior Ridge Redd has already made a few college visits and has played solid football the first month of the season. Calhoun tight end Emaree Winston is just a sophomore and missed some time early with an injury, but has played very well since his return and, like Redd, is just another serious weapon in his team's arsenal.
Both teams also have new guys up front on both sides of the football as the Phoenix began the year with three new offensive linemen and Calhoun started with four.
And both teams can't claim they had a ton of experience to start the year defensively, but each has an exceptional experienced middle linebacker in the fold playing like the veteran the coaches needed them to be in Calhoun senior Nathan Fuller and Sonoraville senior Tristan Mullins.
Kickoff at The Furnace Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.