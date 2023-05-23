Spring23 -2534.JPG

Now the work shifts behind the scenes for the Calhoun High School football team.

The spring workouts are done and the first of two GHSA-mandatory dead periods where teams and coaches can’t gather and practice/workout takes place next week when the Calhoun coaches and players put on the annual Calhoun football camp, starting Monday morning at Phil Reeve Stadium.

