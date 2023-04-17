The Calhoun High School baseball team made one last regular season stand this week.
And now the Yellow Jackets are headed to the GHSA 5A playoffs.
Calhoun, under the direction of first-year head coach Matt Montgomery, split a doubleheader against Dalton in Whitfield County Monday night with the 15-7 win in Game One securing another trip to the postseason, starting next week.
It elevated them to 7-6 in the Region and dropped Dalton to its ninth loss, putting them three games behind the Yellow Jackets with just two games left on the schedule.
But the Catamounts pulled out a 7-6 nail-biter in the nightcap Monday to improve to 5-9 in the Region and pull into a tie for fourth place and that final playoff spot with Cass after the Colonels were swept by Woodland at the same time in their doubleheader in other Region-wide action.
The setback in the second game sent Calhoun to 7-7 in the league and meant they will be the third seed and open the playoffs next week with a best-of-three series against the two seed out of Region 8.
The final week of the regular season saw five of the six Region teams still in the playoff picture with Cartersville having clinched the top spot and Woodland having secured the two seed.
That meant that in actuality, three teams were still vying for the two remaining spots and Calhoun was one of those teams.
In fact, Calhoun was the leader of the pack, sitting in third place going into this final week of 7-5A play and the doubleheader split Monday means that is where they will be after they played the series finale Tuesday night against Dalton back at Chip Henderson Field. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
They were swept by Woodland in three 7-5A games last week and finished that series with a tough 3-2 setback to the Wildcats before ending the week Friday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta with a 12-6 loss to 6A Buford in five innings due to a time limit.
In their third loss to Woodland last Thursday, which gave the Warriors a three-game lead over Calhoun in the Region standings with just three games left on the 7-5A slate, the Yellow Jackets scored first with two runs in the first inning at Chip Henderson Field, but would not score again as Woodland fought back.
Woodland scored solo runs in three different innings to get the win that solidified them second place in the Region and opening state playoffs next week with a best-of-three series at home.
The Wildcats scored one run in the third to cut their early deficit in half and then tied the game up with another run in the fourth inning. They would push across the winning run with one in the top of the sixth frame.
In a real pitcher's dual, Calhoun finished the night with one hit and Woodland had just five against two different Yellow Jacket pitchers.
In the seventh inning, it looked like the home team might tie it up with the long ball, but two not-quite-big-enough flies were caught on the warning track and Woodland was able to hold on.
The win lifted Woodland to 9-3 in the Region and gave the Wildcats a full three-game lead over the Yellow Jackets heading into this week's final set of games.
On Friday, Calhoun went big-time in the big town, playing at Truist Park, home of the Braves, and Buford used a seven-run second inning to take a 10-0 lead and eventually their second win over the Yellow Jackets this season.
The Swarm looked like they would get on the board right away when they loaded the bases in the top of the first inning with nobody out. But consecutive strikeouts kept everyone where they were and then the runner on third base was picked off for the third out, keeping them scoreless after a half-inning of play.
Buford would then load the bases in the bottom of the first and the Wolves emptied the sacks with a three-run triple, giving them a 3-0 lead at the end of one.
In the bottom of the second, on five hits in the inning, Buford would score seven runs to take a 10-0 lead.
But the Jackets didn't quit, getting on the board and cutting into the deficit with a three-spot in the bottom of the third to make it 10-3. Buford added to its lead with a run in the fourth, but Calhoun got a little closer at 11-5 with two in the bottom half.
In the fifth, each team added to its scoring with one run apiece but the team from Gordon County couldn't cut into the deficit any farther.
The Yellow Jackets collected four hits in the game and Buford finished with eight off of five different Calhoun pitchers.
Calhoun entered the last game of the year against Dalton Monday night with an overall mark of 10-17 and the Catamounts were 8-17.