Jackets hoping to get back in Region race

The Calhoun High School baseball team could not have picked a better time to win its first Region 7-5A game of the spring.

Now, they’re hoping that as you read this, they are right back in the mix for the top spots in the league.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In