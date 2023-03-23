Jackets hoping to get back in Region race

The Calhoun High School baseball team could not have picked a better time to win its first Region 7-5A game of the spring.
Now, they’re hoping that as you read this, they are right back in the mix for the top spots in the league.
Behind pitcher Cooper Evans’ throwing a complete game no-hitter while also clobbering a home run, the Yellow Jackets put it altogether Tuesday night with a rocking offense, shutdown pitching, and solid defense to clobber Hiram, 11-0, in a mercy rule five-inning game that they hope will be a catalyst going into the rest of 7-5A play.
The win elevated them to 1-3 in the Region and they were hoping to be 3-3 by the weekend with two more games against the Hornets.
The teams met in Hiram Thursday for Game Three and were to come back Friday evening at Chip Henderson Field for Game Three and their last scheduled meeting of the year. (Details of those games were not available at press time).
For Calhoun, the Game One win over Hiram was hopefully just what the doctor ordered for a team that had lost five straight games and was coming off a rough three-game series against Cartersville, in which they got swept with a pair of one-run losses and a two-run defeat.
And Evans was simply outstanding on the hill, not allowing a hit while striking out nearly 10 hitters, and also at the plate, where he was 2-for-3 with three RBI.
It was also the type of win that had to help their psyche because it’s been a year where nothing has come easy. So to go out and grab a big lead early and then be in control all the way and finish with a one-sided shutout win was something the player and coaches really needed.
Now they were hoping to continue it in their final two games against Hiram, which was off to an 0-4 start in the Region. If the Yellow Jackets were able to get two more wins Thursday and Friday, they could not only get right back into the 7-5A playoff picture, but they could drop the Hornets to 0-6 in the league and pretty much make it five teams, instead of six, in hot pursuit of the four GHSA playoff berths.
The Yellow Jackets wrapped up play in their first Region series last Thursday and Friday with two hardfought losses to Cartersville, which won its 7-5A game Tuesday night over Cass and was the last unbeaten team in the Region with a 4-0 start.
The loss to Cartersville last Thursday evening was a epic extra-inning game with a run by the Purple Hurricanes in the top of the 12th breaking a 3-3 tie and giving them a 4-3 win.
Calhoun came out sizzling offensively to start the game, scoring two runs in its first at-bat for a 2-0 lead. But they would score just one run for the remaining 11 innings and couldn’t quite get the win that would have put them 1-1 in the Region.
But the visitors cut the Jackets’ 2-0 lead in half with a solo tally in the top of the third and then went on top themselves with two runs in the fifth.
Calhoun rallied in the bottom of the sixth to knot things up at 3 and no one scored for five consecutive innings until the Purple Hurricanes pushed across the deciding run in the top of the 12th.
Just 24 hours later, the teams were supposed to be right back at it for Game Three, but Mother Nature had other plans and rain pushed the game to Saturday evening in Cartersville.
And after scoring just six runs in the first 19 innings against Calhoun’s pitching, Cartersville scored seven Saturday to beat the Yellow Jackets, 7-5, to stand 3-0 in the Region after the first week of games.
With the Cartersville and Hiram series now in the books, Calhoun takes on Cass this week in a three-game series before they take a week off for spring break.
Two of the three games against the Colonels will be at Chip Henderson Field with the Jackets home Tuesday and Friday for Games One and Three, with a trip to Cass on Thursday night for the second game.
Cass began Region action over a week ago with a sweep of Hiram, but last week they opened a three-game series on Tuesday with a 7-4 loss to Dalton. The game was not only the Colonels’ first league loss but it was also Dalton’s first league win.
So heading into Thursday night’s Region 7-5A games (details of which were not available at press time), Cartersville was in first place at 4-0 and Cass and Woodland, which lost to the Purple Hurricanes 11-0 Tuesday in another mercy rule win, were both tied for second place at 3-1.
Calhoun and Dalton, who meet in the last series of the regular season next month, were then tied for fourth place at 1-3.