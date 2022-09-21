Jackets have reached the midway point

The Calhoun High School football team has reached the midway point of the 2022 season.
Their next stop is Cartersville to play the Purple Hurricanes next Friday night to kick off the Region 7-5A circuit and begin their pursuit of a 5A state playoff berth.
But between now and then they are catching their breath and getting a well-needed break with no game this week as they have played five and have five more to play.
Calhoun High School head coach Clay Stephenson said they will take the extended time off to “rest and heal.”
“We’re going to rest a lot,” Stephenson said of their first open date on the schedule. “We played these first five games against really good teams and there’s a price to pay for that. They’re all big, physical teams so we’re a little banged up and we’ve played five weeks in a row, so I think getting the rest and taking some time to heal is the best thing for us.
“So we’re going to use this time to rest a bit. We gave the players (Monday) off and they were very excited about it. But (we got) back to it (Tuesday), and we’ll work on some things and work on cleaning up some things and then we’ll start to hit it hard again (real soon) with our next game the first Region game and the first one that really counts.”
He said they may not be playing this week, but they still have a lot to do and a lot of things they want to accomplish on the practice field.
“I think this week is very important,” Stephenson said. “Like I said, it gives us a chance to get some rest and we can really use it. And then we can really start to focus on Cartersville and get ready to play them. I think it gives us a chance to work on some basics and work on some fundamentals, and some other things that you really can’t work on like you would like to when you’re preparing for a game.
“So I think this is a very important week for us even if we don’t have a game. We’ve got some bumps and bruises and other things and this gives us a chance to get some rest and get healed and so we’re going to use this time to kind of get ourselves back together and we’ll have a little extra time to start preparing for Cartersville as well.”
The Yellow Jackets wrapped up their non-league slate last Friday with a fine 40-7 victory over Sonoraville on the road and Stephenson said he thought his kids played well.
“The kids did a great job,” he said. “I was really proud of them.”
Going into the game, he said he felt like his players had to turn the Phoenix over and they did that four times with three interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“That was good to see,” Stephenson said. “We felt like we needed to force a couple of turnovers and the kids did a great job with it. We had the three pick-offs and then we got the fumble recovery on the bad snap (on the punt), so that is something we felt like we needed to do and it’s something I feel like we need to continue to do. Anytime you can force that many turnovers, you give yourself an excellent chance to win the football game.”
Once again, the Yellow Jackets’ depth shined with everyone who stepped on the field on both sides of the ball contributing.
“It was a total team effort,” Stephenson said. “Both of our quarterbacks, Trey (Townsend) and Andrew (Purdy) threw the ball very well. We had 11 different people catch passes. We had two different (running) backs run the ball well. The offensive line did a good job. Our tight ends did a good job of blocking and receiving and Emaree (Winston) got a touchdown for us.
“Defensively, those guys played well. Christian Bell and Kelly Wells had good games, but all of our interior linemen came in and made plays. Kristyanne Gregory made several big plays as well. We only gave up the one score, so those guys were physical and flying around all night.
“We felt like the secondary had a chance to have a good night because they like to throw the ball a lot and we got the three interceptions. On all three of those plays, I thought our secondary made a great play on the ball to get the pick. But we had a lot of different guys making plays. It was just a total all-around team effort and that’s the way we need to continue to play. We’ve got a lot of guys playing well right now and we’re trying to make sure we use all of them.”
The Yellow Jackets set the mood for the night with its first ownership of the game, eating seven minutes off the clock while moving 63 yards before junior running back Caden Williams finished it with a short scoring run.
“That was a good drive to start the game,” Stephenson said. “We converted a couple of third downs and a fourth down to keep it moving and I think that gives us the confidence to know when we need to make a play we can, because we got caught in a couple of situations where we needed to make a play on that drive to get the first down and we were able to do that.”
From that point, though, they started going to the air, trying to exploit the coverage they were seeing as Sonoraville loaded up the (tackle) box to defend the run.
“We just felt like with what they were doing defensively, there were some things in the passing game that we could do and the kids went out and executed and made it work,” Stephenson said. “We’ve got a number of receivers we feel good throwing to and the offensive line did a good job in (pass) protection and giving our quarterbacks time, so we wanted to take some shots down the field. But I was proud of the kids for just the way we played overall offensively. We had a lot of guys making positive plays.”
He said he believes the team has made tremendous progress from their scrimmage last month at Northwest Whitfield to now.
“I feel like we’ve learned a lot and the kids have improved a lot,” Stephenson said. “That was the thing going in. We felt like we had some kids who were very capable of stepping in and playing well, but until the lights come on and you tee if up, you’re not really sure.
“But now we’re finding out who those guys are and we’ve really found out, that we have a lot of guys who can help us and have helped us. When the season started, we put our coaches and our players in some tough positions just to see how we responded and I think everyone has stepped it up. But at this point, you play these non-Region games to get yourself ready for these (Region) games we are about to play so your record doesn’t matter. It doesn’t count. Whether you’re 5-0 or 1-4 in non-Region, it all starts over when Region starts. But I’ve been very pleased with the way we’ve come along and now we’ll start preparing for the second half of the season and try to make an even better showing than we’ve made in this first half.”
He said the main thing is they use this downtime wisely and allowing everyone to kind of recharge and reboot before they get ready for their big showdown with Cartersville next week is just what the doctor ordered right now.
The Yellow Jackets are 3-2 on the year, but those losses came to Blessed Trinity and Cedartown, which are both still unbeaten to this point.