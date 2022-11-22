Calhoun, your Yellow Jackets football team is red-hot.
And this team, which has now won five consecutive games, is definitely in the hunt for a GHSA 5A state championship — again.
The evidence is Friday night’s one-sided 34-7 victory over Kell at rowdy Phil Reeve Stadium that set up this week’s rematch with Ware County in South Georgia.
To be clear, the Jackets could not have picked a better time to play their best game of the year, which is what the win over Kell was.
They scored the first time they had the ball.
They never trailed.
They had it going on in all three phases of the game with two offensive touchdowns, a defensive touchdown, and 10 points from the kicking game as well as a blocked punt and a couple of nice kickoff returns.
And there might not be enough superlatives to describe the defensive effort that totally stifled a Kell team that no one else has stopped.
The Longhorns out of Marietta came in averaging 36 points and over 400 yards in offense in each of its previous 11 games. And they had great balance with over 2,600 yards rushing and 2,100 yards passing, which meant they did pretty much what they wanted a lot of times this year when the offense trotted onto the field.
But they couldn’t do anything against Calhoun’s hit-first-and-ask-questions-later attack.
The Longhorns’ five first-half possessions ended in four punts, one of which was blocked, and the other in a fumble.
Kell owned the ball six more times in the second half and four of those ended in turnovers. Another one was a punt and the other was their lone touchdown, which was set up by a 66-yard halfback pass as they had to try and trick the Jackets at least once, because they sure weren’t fooling them.
Senior outside linebacker Kaleb Ray had two interceptions himself. And they were gut punches because the first one came on Kell’s first possession of the second half. The ‘Horns were only down 10-0 despite being totally outplayed in the first half and had the ball to start the third quarter. You know they were thinking we’re in the game and if we can score to start this second half, it’s a totally new ballgame.
But Ray’s pick ended that thought process.
His second pick was the cherry on top of the sundae for the Men in Black, coming with four minutes left in the game to totally quell any and all Kell comeback hopes.
Big junior defensive lineman Kristyane Gregory got his first varsity touchdown with another interception that put them up 24-7 with exactly four minutes to play in the third. Putting his big hands up on a great rush, he snatched the ball out of the air and then sprinted like a little man to the end zone for the 48-yard run.
In fact, watching Coach Clay Stephenson and knowing how innovative he and his staff are, and watching Gregory run away from smaller people because the big dog wanted to eat, we were thinking Gregory might be taking direct snaps pretty soon.
The other turnover came on Kell’s next possession after Gregory’s touchdown. Freshman lineman Alec Upshaw was in hot pursuit of the Longhorn quarterback and forced a loose ball, which senior linebacker Nathan Fuller fell on.
In all, Calhoun would collect five turnovers because in the waning minutes of the second quarter, the Longhorns had their only real drive of the night, getting to the Calhoun 19 before Gregory’s pressure caused a fumble that defensive end Montaze Byrd recovered to keep Kell off the scoreboard in the first half.
And they did all this all while missing some key people.
Junior running back Caden Williams and sophomore Emaree Winston, who have been getting a lot of carries in recent weeks, both left in the first quarter. In fact, Winston got hurt on a four-yard touchdown run that was Calhoun’s first of the night, leaving the field gingerly after he was down in the end zone for a few minutes.
But senior Corbin Fuller, along with Ray, stepped in at running back and Calhoun had an effective ground game all game long.
Defensively, junior outside linebacker Brooks Brannon, who was the second-leading tackler on the team behind his colleague Christian Smith, is out for the season. Those two, along with Nathan Fuller, had formed a good group of linebackers in their 3-3-5 scheme, but everyone they used on defense stepped up their level of play Friday night.
So now the focus is on Ware County and for the second year in a row, finding a way to beat the Gators a long way from home with a spot in next week’s Final Four on the line.
The Gators were 11-0 last year when the Jackets went over 300 miles and spoiled their party in a wild back-and-forth affair that saw them overcome a couple of 14-point deficits, throw 50 passes and pull out a wild 49-42 second-round win on a defensive stop at the goal line with less than 20 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.
This year, the Gators are 11-0 and they have a 22-1 record over the last two years with that one loss being the devastating defeat the Yellow Jackets handed them last year in their 24-hour odyssey from one corner of Georgia to another.
Just like last year, the Gators enter the fray against the defending 5A state runners-up with some outstanding numbers and they have been dominant at times, having outscored the opposition, 400-83, in those 11 wins. And they have really played well defensively since the start of their Region 1-5A schedule, allowing just 47 points in their last seven games.
They began the playoffs two weeks ago with a 55-13 slugging of Jones County, but had to rally last week with a big second half to defeat Chamblee, 24-7. The Bulldogs led 7-3 at halftime before the Gators scored 21 points in the second half for the win.
And just like last year, the green-and-gold have had excellent quarterback play this year with junior Nikao Smith throwing for over 2,000 yards in his first year as a starter. Smith has completed 119 of his 206 attempts with 21 touchdown passes and six interceptions.
Junior Dae’jeaun Dennis was the team’s leading rusher with 922 yards on only 117 carries through WC’s first 10 games, but the Gators have another good runner in sophomore RJ Boyd, who has complemented Davis with another 514 yards. Dennis has scored 14 touchdowns this year and Boyd has scored seven times and both are averaging seven yards per carry.
The Gators had three of the top eight receivers in their region with senior Jarvis Hayes pacing everyone with 40 receptions for 773 yards or an average of 19.3 yards per catch. He has also turned 13 of those 40 grabs into touchdowns and is averaging 85 yards a game with his receptions.
Senior Brandon Washington has 32 catches for 375 yards and one touchdown and senior DJ Nelson has 19 catches for another 324 yards or 17 yards per grab and he has scored four times.
So as it stands right now, Calhoun is not only alive, but the Jackets are doing fine and stand just three wins away from winning it all. And if they play three more times like or even better than they did against Kell, you have to like their chances.
The red-hot Jackets, who are looking for their sixth straight win, are now 9-3 on the year.
The winner of the Calhoun-Ware County game will face the winner of the Mays-Dutchtown game next week in the 5A state semifinals.
Kickoff Friday night at Ware County High School in Waycross is set for 7:30 p.m.