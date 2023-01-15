After one week of basketball games in Region 7-5A, just two teams are 2-0 in league play.
And Calhoun is one of them.
The Yellow Jackets wrapped up a three-games-in-four-days scenario last Friday night with a 68-44 win over 0-2 Woodland, making them perfect in the Region through the first two games.
That win came just 24 hours after an amazing comeback came up short and they lost to Darlington, 67-63, Thursday night in a makeup game between the teams. The Yellow Jackets were down 58-33 to begin the fourth quarter and outscored the Tigers, 30-9, in that span but couldn't quite complete the rally.
So Calhoun enters play this week with a 2-0 league record and tied for first place with Hiram with those two teams to meet Friday night in Hiram in what could be a game for first place. But before the Yellow Jackets go back on the road, they were home Tuesday night face Cartersville, which is 0-2 in the Region and not wanting to fall any farther back. (Details of that Calhoun-Cartersville game were not available at press time).
Against Woodland, the Jackets excelled defensively, holding the Wildcats to just 21 points in the first half and 23 more in the second. The visitors stayed within range of Calhoun for a while, but never were the Yellow Jackets in any danger of not winning the game.
Calhoun got out to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first half and picked it up at the offensive end with 20 points in the second to grab a 35-21 lead at halftime. They would top the visitors, 15-13, in the third for a 50-34 advantage heading into the fourth period.
Senior forward Dylan Faulkner, who was honored before the game for becoming the all-time leading rebounder in school history, was the game's high-scorer with 25 points and he unofficially secured 17 rebounds.
Senior Brooks Crawford had his best game of the year offensively with 12 points and senior forward Jake Jones added eight more.
