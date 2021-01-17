CARTERSVILLE — It’s been an up and down first half of the season for the Calhoun Yellow Jackets with some good nights and some bad nights.
Head coach Vince Layson is hoping Friday’s dominant performance at Woodland is one that will set his team on a more consistent path as they come down the stretch for the 2020-21 season.
The Jackets built a big lead early with smart, patient offense and a suffocating half-court trap defensively to set the tone for a convincing 68-27 road win on Friday night in Region 7-AAAAA play.
“We needed to come out and find our confidence a little after a couple tough losses the last couple weeks,” said Layson. “It was a good start, and that was able to catapult us through the rest of the game. That was definitely what we were looking for tonight and something to build off of as we head into the rest of the region schedule.”
The first quarter started with each team trading baskets, but Calhoun (6-8, 1-2 in 7-AAAAA) took control late in the period with a 10-0 run sparked by their half-court trap defensively that forced the host Wildcats into multiple turnovers. The Jackets took a 20-9 lead into the second quarter where they continued their lockdown defense as they outscored Woodland (2-11, 0-1 in 7-AAAAA) 17-4 in the period and ended on another 10-0 run to take a commanding 37-13 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The momentum carried over into the third quarter for Calhoun as they scored the first seven points of the period to put the game completely out of reach. They eventually outscored Woodland 26-8 in the quarter to take a 63-21 lead into the fourth and force the mercy-rule shortened six-minute final period.
The Jackets boasted a balanced scoring sheet with four players in double figures in the contest led by Peyton Law’s 18 points. Big man Dylan Faulkner showed a strong inside-outside threat as well and finished with 13 points while Christopher Lewis and Jaylan Harris each added 10 points as well.
Layson said it was good to see several guys contribute to the team’s success on Friday in several different areas rather than having to depend on one or two players to carry the team.
“That’s been our message the last few days in practice is consistency from everyone,” said Layson. “Peyton and Dylan have been doing a lot to shoulder the load for us recently, and we need others to step up to help out more. We got that tonight from a few more guys. Christopher and Jaylan had good nights. Jaylan really need that boost especially. And it was good to be able to get other guys some good PT (playing time) with the big lead also.”
Woodland didn’t have a scorer reach double figures with Alejandro Mays putting together their top total with nine points. KJ Rogers contributed eight points, and Harlin Morris added seven.
Layson said it was a good night for his team and something they can build off of, but they have to continue to work to improve and not go back to the same mistakes they have made in the first half of the season.
“It’s always a positive to get a win, especially a region win and a road win,” said Layson. “We still have a long way to go and a lot of things we can work to get better at. If we correct the little things, we can play with anyone in the region. We’ve got to cut down turnovers and just play smarter basketball. That will be what determines how the next few weeks go as we get closer to the region tournament.”
Calhoun will look to make it two in a row on Tuesday when they host Cass at 7:30 p.m. in another big region matchup.
BOX SCORE:
Calhoun boys 68, Woodland 27
CALHOUN (68)
Streete 5, Law 18, McKenzie 3, Lewis 10, Prather 4, Gray 2, Hammett 3, Faulkner 13, Harris 10
WOODLAND (27)
Poche 1, Rogers 8, Morris 7, Williams 2, Mays 9
Cal. 20 17 26 5—68
Wood. 9 4 8 6—27
3-pointers – Calhoun 6 (Law 2, Lewis 2, Streete 1, Faulkner 1); Woodland 1 (Mays 1), Free Throws – Calhoun 10-15; Woodland 2-7, Records – Calhoun 6-8, 1-2; Woodland 2-11, 0-1.