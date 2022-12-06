Jackets get 2 wins in first week of play

Calhoun senior postman Dylan Faulkner put back his own missed shot with just 8.2 seconds remaining Saturday evening to lift the Yellow Jackets to a hard fought 53-52 non-Region basketball victory over 7A Harrison at The Hive.
The win means the Yellow Jackets finished the first week of the season with a 2-1 record after playing three home games in five days.
They began the 2022-23 campaign last Tuesday night with an 80-65 victory over Excel Christian Academy behind the power of Faulkner’s 39 points just hours after the 6-foot-9 senior signed his letter-of-intent to play Division One college basketball at Lipscomb.
Then on Thursday, the Jackets suffered their first loss of the year with a 59-46 setback to 6A South Paulding. But they followed that up with Saturday’s stirring come-from-behind victory to cap off a busy 96-hour period.
They remained at home to begin this week, hosting Cedartown Tuesday night (details of that game were not available at press time) and close out this week with their first road game Saturday when they go to Blessed Trinity to play their former Region 7-5A rivals.
Head coach Vince Layson’s team got their season going the right way with their season-opening victory over scrappy Excel Christian Academy of Cartersville, which hung around until late in the game.
Besides Faulkner’s amazing 39 points, junior guard Landon Chattam had 18 in his varsity debut as Calhoun was never in real jeopardy but couldn’t shake the Eagles.
The duo combined to put in 18 of their team’s 22 points in the first quarter with Calhoun racing out to a 22-17 lead. Faulkner had 10 in the quarter on four field goals and two foul shots while Chattam made a three, two field goals and a free throw.
Faulkner had 10 more in the second quarter, when the hosts outscored ECA 18-17 to hold a 40-34 lead at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets would top Excel Christian, 17-12, in the third for a 57-47 lead to start the fourth period. Faulkner had eight in the period on two buckets and four free throws. Junior guard Daniel Streete also had a three-pointer for Calhoun.
The home team would outscore ECA, 23-19, in the final eight minutes with Faulkner tossing in 11 points while Chattam had six and freshman Blake Hammett had five more off the bench on a 3-pointer and a couple of foul shots. In the second half, Faulkner was perfect from the charity stripe, going 9-for-9 from the line.
But they couldn’t stretch that win streak to two games on Thursday with Faulkner notching 25 points, but no one else able to reach double figure scoring for Calhoun.
After notching 80 points just two days earlier, the Jackets struggled offensively, not scoring more than 14 points in any quarter against the Spartans.
South Paulding took a 16-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and the Spartans had one player — guard Jeremiah Taylor — score 11 points himself in the period to match Calhoun’s team total.
Faulkner scored eight of Calhoun’s 11 in the frame.
The home team would notch 11 more points in the second, but South Paulding put up 17 to take a 33-22 lead at halftime. Four different Jackets produced those 11 points.
Both clubs scored 10 points in the third period, giving South Paulding a 43-32 lead to start the last eight minutes of play.
Faulkner scored eight of those 10 Calhoun points on three buckets and a pair of foul shots.
Streete and Chattam each had five points in the fourth quarter for the hosts, but South Paulding never saw its lead shrink under eight points in the fourth.
Streete just missed reaching double figures scoring, closing with nine points.
Taylor paced South Paulding with 20 points and forward David Williams had 13 more for the Spartans, who went to 3-0 on the young season with the win.
That put the Yellow Jackets into Saturday’s contest where Faulkner’s late heroics got them back into the win column.
The Yellow Jackets were on top 21-19 at halftime, and Calhoun senior guard Caden Schild drilled a corner three-ball to put them up 24-19 two minutes into the third, but from that point, Harrison would go on a 16-6 run over the rest of the frame to lead 35-30 heading into the fourth.
After Schild’s long shot, the Hoyas scored the next seven to take their first lead of the second half at 26-24 with three minutes left in the third.
Faulkner put the Jackets back up by a point, 27-26 on an old-school three-point play with a basket and a foul shot.
The visitors made two straight shots for a 30-27 advantage but Faulkner made three of four foul shots in a 30-second span to tie the game at 30 with 58.4 seconds showing in the third.
Harrison, though, hit a three and then a layup at the buzzer to lead 35-30 going into the final period.
In the final eight minutes, Chattam’s eight consecutive free throws would be huge in keeping the Jackets close enough to get the win.
Schild scored on a drive to open the fourth, but the Hoyas took their biggest lead of the game 20 seconds later when a shot from long distance put them up 38-32 with just over seven minutes left.
Chattam, who would score 12 of his 14 points in the quarter, and Braxton Medders each made shots to pull Calhoun with two at 38-36 at the six-minute mark.
On a foul shot and a pick-and-roll dunk, the visitors upped the margin to 41-36 with five minutes to go before Chattam made four consecutive free throws to get the visitors’ lead to 41-40.
The Hoyas made a short baseline jumper, going back up 43-40, but Faulkner made another three-point play on a lay-in and a foul shot and the game was deadlocked at 43 with 3:23 on the clock.
At the 3-minute mark, Chattam gave Calhoun back the lead at 45-43 on two foul shots but the Hoyas went on a 5-0 spree to go back in front 48-45 with just over two minutes left.
Chattam continued to be clutch from the foul line with two more free throws, leaving Calhoun down 48-47 at exactly the two-minute mark.
The visitors broke Calhoun’s full-court press to score on a layup, but Chattam answered with his own driving layup and the home team was still down 50-49 as the clock ran under a minute.
After a turnover, Calhoun took the lead on sophomore guard Andrew Purdy’s drive for a 51-50 margin with 39.4 remaining but the Hoyas went back up 52-51 on two foul shots with 27.2 to go.
That set up Faulkner’s late shot, which came after he had put up a short shot on the left side of the basket in traffic, but missed it. He fought for the rebound, got it, and this time from the right side, he put the ball off the window for the game-winner as the crowd erupted.
A last-second shot by Harrison didn’t find its mark and the final horn sounded.
Calhoun had good balanced scoring against Harrison with three players reaching double digits. Faulkner led the way with 16 while Chattam had 14 more and Schild, on the strength of three treys, added 11 in the win.
The game would begin with four lead changes in the first period. The Jackets took a three-point lead at 6-3 and a four-point lead at 11-7 before the Hoyas scored the final four points to tie the game at 11 after one quarter.
The teams were knotted at 13 and 15 six minutes into a sluggish second quarter before Calhoun went on a 5-0 flurry that began with a Chattam 12-footer in the lane and a Schild three out of the corner on a Faulkner assist from the lane for a 20-15 lead with a minute to play before halftime.
Harrison shaved the deficit to three with a basket before Faulkner made it 21-17 with a foul shot. A Harrison layup ended the half with Calhoun up 21-19.
Harrison, which is a member of Region 7-3A, fell to 3-2 on the season with the loss.