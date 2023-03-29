Suddenly, the Calhoun baseball team can't be beat.
After a rough first few weeks to start the season, the Yellow Jackets seem to have found their groove in Region 7-5A, entering the close of this week with four consecutive league victories after they humbled Cass, 4-0, Tuesday afternoon at windy Chip Henderson Field.
And not only have they won those games, but they won them by a shutout, which means going into Thursday's second game this week against Cass (details were not available at press time), they had not allowed a run in more than their last 20 innings of work.
The win on Tuesday, which was spurred on a six-run second inning, made them 4-3 in the league and allowed them to remain behind first-place Cartersville.
The Yellow Jackets began the streak last week with an impressive period of baseball, taking three straight from Hiram by a combined count of 47-0.
Then on Tuesday, the bats remained alive while sophomore right-hander Jax Bishop shut down the Cass bats to keep their winning steak going.
The Yellow Jackets were scheduled to play two more times this end this week with a game at Cass Thursday and then the clubs returned to Calhoun Friday for their third-and-final game of this week's series. (Details of both of those games were not available at press time).
Friday's game also meant they have completed three of the five three-game series against the other teams in the Region, but they will not be doing that this week with spring break in the district. Instead, they take a break from league activity this week and have a couple of road games in South Georgia later this week.
In fact, they head near the Florida border on Thursday to play at Colquitt County. Then they will venture 28 miles on Friday to Thomasville to face Thomas County High School before they return home. Both games are scheduled for a 5:55 p.m. first pitch.
After that, they begin a big time the week following spring break with first a three-game series against Woodland back in Region 7-5A play before on Saturday, April 15 the Yellow Jackets go Truist Park in Atlanta, the home of the Braves, to face Buford in a 1 p.m. rematch of two non-league teams that played each other in mid-February.