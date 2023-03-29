Suddenly, the Calhoun baseball team can't be beat.

After a rough first few weeks to start the season, the Yellow Jackets seem to have found their groove in Region 7-5A, entering the close of this week with four consecutive league victories after they humbled Cass, 4-0, Tuesday afternoon at windy Chip Henderson Field.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In