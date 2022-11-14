The Calhoun High School football team is right on schedule.
It's Round Two of the GHSA 5A state playoffs and the 7-5A top seeded Yellow Jackets will host Region 6-5A two seed 7 p.m. Friday night at Phil Reeve Stadium.
And not only are in the Round Two, like they were hoping, but they also get to play at home and on a Friday.
"It's nice to just be playing," Calhoun High head coach Clay Stephenson said. "When and where...we're glad to be (home) and we're glad we're playing Friday. But it's the playoffs and we're just glad to be playing.
"Every round you go, the games gets bigger. Every round you go, the teams get better. Every round you go, you have to play better than you did the game before, so we're thrilled to have this opportunity. We had a real tough one right out of the (playoff) gate here with Eastside. And we've got a great football team coming in here Friday night. But I was so proud of the kids and the way battled through the adversity to get the job done. So it's great to be playing (this week). I know it definitely beats sitting at home."
They indeed did survive a nail-biter against the slow-but-steady Eagles, who limited the Yellow Jackets to just one possession the entire second quarter and got a pair of quick three-and-outs to start the third quarter Saturday night while turning what was initially a quick Calhoun 14-0 lead to a 21-14 deficit.
"They just had all the moment there in the third and when you lose the momentum at that point in a game, it's tough to get it back," Stephenson said. "That's why I was so proud of the kids. It was a crazy game. They got the two 3-and-outs on us midway through the third quarter and took the lead with a third straight score. And at that point, they had all the momentum and we had only ran six plays in the quarter.
"But the kids kept playing and fighting, and I thought from that point on, that we were able to start moving the football like we had been doing early in the game and were able to finish it."
Both Kell and Calhoun had something in common last year when the Longhorns were a 6A school. They each reached the playoffs in 2021 and were each eliminated by the state champion with one big difference.
Kell, as the third seed out of Region 6-6A, lost to 6A state champion Buford in the first round while Calhoun lost to 5A state champion Warner Robins in the state championship.
Stephenson said the Longhorns, who opened the playoffs Saturday night with a 38-22 win over Lithia Springs, are really good.
"Kell is a very athletic team," he said. "They've got great athletes all over the field. They've got a number of playmakers. They have great speed at the skill positions. They're big and physical up front and I think the strength of their team is their interior defensive line, so it's going to be another full four-quarter game. So we need to have another good week of practice and come out and play our best this Friday night."
The Longhorns are led offensively by senior quarterback Bryce Clavon, who is having a stellar year. During the regular season, Clavon threw for 2,368 yards, completing 141 of his 204 attempts with 22 touchdown passess and six interceptions. He had a 69 percent completion rate and an off-the-charts 132 quarterback rating.
"The quarterback's very good and we definitely need to find a way to get him uncomfortable," Stephenson said. "But they've got two of three receivers they like to go to that we've got to account for. They have a couple of very good backs. They've got a lot of athletes they use on offense."
The 'Horns have scored 395 points in 11 games for an average of just under 36 each time they played. They gave up 194 points and their one loss was in Week Seven when they fell to Region 6-5A champion Cambridge, 42-24, after getting off to a 6-0 start.
Take that game out of the mix and they have allowed 152 points this year or just over 15 a game.
Stephenson said keeping the Longhorns in front of them will be very important.
"We can't give up the big play," he said. "I feel like if they're going to score, we have to make them drive the field. But we can't give up that easy one. If we're going to give up scores, we need to make them snap the ball a few times and earn it.
"And I think we have to convert a few first downs. They have an outstanding defense and I feel like they're going to put us in a few third down situations and we need to convert those. We need to keep the football."
For the Yellow Jackets, they once again may be looking to get their running game going to try and keep another powerful on the sidelines if they can.
Junior running back Caden Williams and sophomore Emaree Winston, who plays tight end but has been taking direct snaps the past two weeks, gave the team another big night on the ground against Eastside. With the offensive line again getting a good push all night, like they have been doing the past few weeks, the Yellow Jackets have, for the most part, been wearing teams down as they go.
Now they're in a position to not just wear them down, but knock them out. And we mean out of the playoffs.
Stephenson didn't tip his hand regarding just what the Yellow Jackets will do other than come out and give it their all.
"We've played a lot of great teams this year and I feel like Kell is another one," he said. "They're very well-coached. They have a very impressive record. If you've got as many wins as they do right now, you're playing very good football. But I know our kids are excited about the opportunity. I think it's another game that we're going to need everybody to get the job done, so we're looking forward it. Kell's a great team, but we're super-excited about the opportunity to play them."
The Yellow Jackets came into the playoffs as the Region 7-5A champions and that league showed out last Friday night, winning all four of their first-round games against their 8-5A colleagues. Stephenson said that playing in this league has helped them prepare for the moment and showed.
"That was good to see and I think it's a real testimont to the Region," Stephenson said. "It's a strong Region. I definitely feel like playing in it made us a better team and helped us get better. But it was definitely good to see the Region do as well as they did."
Kickoff at Phil Reeve Stadium is set for 7 p.m.