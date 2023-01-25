The second half of the Region 7-5A schedule has begun for the Calhoun High School team.
The Yellow Jackets ended the first half of the league docket Tuesday night in Dalton with a thrilling 72-68 overtime victory over the Catamounts, putting them in 4-1 in the Region and a game behind first-place Hiram, which went 5-0.
It was a good first part of the schedule for the Jackets, which got through some close 7-5A games with a win.
They defeated Cass by six, and Cartersville and Dalton each by four in three down-to-the-wire matches, but the bottom line is they got the victory and are still very much in a position for top billing when the week-long postseason tournament begins at The Hive on Monday, Feb. 13.
Hiram, which is the defending 7-5A champion, ran the table in the first half, closing its first half of Region play with a 59-35 win over Cartersville, which lost in fourth league game in five tries.
Cass is presently 3-2 in the league and in third place, a game behind Calhoun while Dalton, with its loss to the Yellow Jackets Tuesday, is in fourth place at 2-3 and a game in front of Cartersville.
In the win, the Yellow Jackets outscored Dalton, 11-7, in a fast-paced three-minute overtime after the game was tied at 61 at the end of regulation.
The Catamounts actually topped the visitors from the field in the extra session, 6-5, but the Jackets were 6-of-8 from the foul line, including senior Dylan Faulkner going 4-for-4, and that proved to be difference. Besides their two three's at the end, Dalton made a foul shot and that was how they scored their seven points in the fifth period.