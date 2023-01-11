Don't look now but the Calhoun High School basketball team is on a three-game winning streak.

And most importantly, the Yellow Jackets are sitting, along with Hiram and Dalton, atop the Region 7-5A standings following the initial night of league play Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In