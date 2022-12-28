Calhoun High School head wrestling coach Luke Green uses the term test a lot when talking about his team.
And why wouldn’t he?
Every big tournament the Yellow Jackets have been in has been a test for his team, which is busy these guys getting ready for the test that really matters — next Saturday’s Region 7-5A match at Cartersville.
“We’ve had a busy go at it,” Green said. “Leading up to last Thursday when we let the kids go for Christmas break, we had a stretch where we were real busy. Some of our starters wrestled between 15 to 18 matches in our last seven matches, so that’s a lot. But we want them to be battle-tested when we get to our Region meet and that’s why we put them through that type of challenging stretch.”
Some of the wrestlers on the team have excellent individual records and some do not, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t wrestled well, the coach said.
“By the time we get to Region next Saturday, they will all be battle-tested,” Green said. “We have a lot of kids who have done a good job for us, but their record isn’t that great and that’s because of the level of competition they have gone against. We’ve entered a lot of tournaments against bigger schools for a reason and that is too get us ready for our Region tournament, so while the record may not look like it, we’ve got a lot of kids that are doing very well right now.”
Junior Issac Green, who started the year at 175 but is now wrestling at 165, has the best record on the team with a 23-2 mark as the team went into the Alexander Invitational Wednesday in Alexander, Georgia. He won his weight class at the Hillgrove Invitational last week and was second at the recent McCallie tournament in Chattanooga.
“Issac’s wrestling real well,” Coach Green said. “His only two losses were to state champions and he was second at McCallie which is significant because that tournament is typically stronger than our state tournament. There’s some great teams and great wrestlers there, so to place that high in that tournament is quite an achievement.”
Senior Corbin Fuller is 17-6 and most of his wins have been by pins. He began the year at 157 but is now working the 150-pound category.
Senior Tyson Glass stands 20-7 and he is wrestling in the 190-pound class. Coach Green said Tyson will stay right at the weight he is currently in.
Senior Kelly Wells is doing good things in the 215-pound bracket and he was recently third at the Hillgrove Invitational.
Marty Gonzales just missed placing at the Hillgrove competition, coming in fifth overall in the 150 group.
Chris Ellis at 285 has gone 13-6 thus far this season and he was fifth at the Hillgrove tournament.
Sophomore Thaxton Hancock at 138 and freshman Donta Singleton are 132 were both sixth in their respective weight classes at Hillgrove as well.
“We had some guys really step it up and wrestle well at Hillgrove,” Coach Green said. “And that was very encouraging to see. There was some very good teams there. But we had some guys really step it up and we’re reaching that time where we need to step it up because we have just a couple of more matches and then we’ll be at our Region meet and that’s what we’re working up too. Everything we’re doing right now is about being ready to put our best foot forward next Saturday at Region.”
The coach said he wants to see his guys keep moving forward this week with first their trip to Alexander and then their home event on Friday.
“I just want to see us continuing to go out there and try to wrestle our very best,” Green said. “I think we’re improving. I think we’ve got a lot of guys that are so much better right now than they were when the season started, but we have to keep improving.
“I still have high aspirations for this group. But I think once they step on the mat, it’s up to them at that point. How determined are you? How physical will you be? Those types of things. Those are things you never stop working on and we have to keep working on all those things. But I still feel like our best wrestling is in front of us.”
After this week, the team will participate in a quadrangular meet next Tuesday at Coahulla Creek against the hosts and a team from South Carolina and a still-unknown opponent in their final meet before the Region meet next Saturday at Cartersville High School.