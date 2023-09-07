FullSizeRender.jpg

The Calhoun Middle School Cross-Country teams had another great run Tuesday at the Gordon County championship on the two-mile course at the Calhoun Rec Department.

Both the boys' and girls' teams took first place and for the second year in a row, each were crowned the champs of Gordon County.

