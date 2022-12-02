Is the Calhoun High School wrestling team about to really take off?
Head coach Luke Green is in his third year of running the program and when he took the job, he went with some really young wrestlers who would grow and become better.
Fast forward to today and Green has a solid group of seniors and juniors, along with some upcoming sophomores, that he believes is ready to take the Yellow Jackets to the next level.
“I think this group has a chance to do something special,” he said. “But I think it is up to them as far as there is a process involved and you have to commit to coming out every day and putting in the work. And you have to commit to coming out every day ready to compete.
“And I think that’s where we are right now. We’ve taken some lumps the last couple of years because we were so young. Last year’s team, we just had one senior. But now, our football guys are all here after their outstanding playoff run, and I think that if we put in the work and commit to the every day process, which these kids are doing, I think we have a chance to do something special. I really believe that.”
Brody Parker in the 125-pound category, along with Corbin Fuller at 157 and Thomas Wells at 215, are the three seniors that Green believes have a chance to close out their scholastic careers in style. Fuller and Wells have yet to wrestle because they just finished the football season a week ago, but Green said they are experienced and successful wrestlers who he believes will find their groove pretty quickly.
“They’re part of the group of seniors that has stuck together and been here since we started here and they’ve gotten better and better the past two years and I think they all have a chance to do some big things in the next couple of months. Both for their team and for themselves,” Green said.
They, along with junior Issac Green, a two-time state qualifier, and sophomore Rex Richardson, who also qualified last year for the 5A state tournament, are the leaders on the team with Green looking for his third straight appearance at the state meet in Macon and Richardson his second.
Green and Richardson are both currently wrestling in the 175-pound category but Coach Green said he will be splitting them up in the future so they are in different weight classes.
Besides Issac Green, the coach has six other juniors on the team that he also believes strongly in as they were freshmen when he took over and now are ready to step into the limelight.
Dillon Harris at 138; Tyson Glass at 190; heavyweights Thomas Wells and Chris Ellis; Marty Gonzalez at 150; and Bryson Trundle at 165 have all looked good in the Yellow Jackets’ first few tournaments and are poised to have great seasons, the coach said.
“I’ve been preaching to those guys for two years now that they are a group that has a chance to do some very good things,” Coach Green said. “They were just freshmen when we got here and they’ve only gotten better since then and I think they all have a chance to, just like the seniors, do some good things here in the next couple of months.”
“Those guys had outstanding seasons last year and Issac made a run at it when he got to state, so I think those guys, with the experience they have, all have a chance to do well this year. But the biggest thing with those two groups, even though their are only three seniors, is keeping them together. Letting them all grow together. Letting them come up together. That’s how you build a team. That’s how you build a group of brothers that become a family.”
Besides Richardson, Thaxton Hancock at 138 and Aiden Adcock at 215 are other current sophomores who were in the starting lineup last year as freshman.
Green stressed that the weight classes for individuals are a fluid situation for all his wrestlers, because kids could move up or down, depending on how they perform and what is good for the team.
“The weights definitely could change,” he said. “Especially now that we’ve gotten all the football players in. But we put everybody at a weight to start out and go from there. And we do it sometimes because it gives one of our wrestlers a chance to work with someone who is also competing for a spot at that weight. Like our heavyweights, Thomas Wells and Chris Ellis, working together and going at each other. That gives you very good competition in practice, which carries over to the matches. So we definitely want to get our best wrestlers out there, but right now, we’re still looking to see what exactly is best for each wrestler and what is best for the team.”
They have definitely held their own the first three weeks of the season while facing the big boys with trips to the 6A Lassiter Invitational, the Ola Scramble and the Trojan War Invite last Saturday, two days after Thanksgiving. In addition, they had a triangular with Cedartown and Gordon Lee in their only home meet so far.
“I can’t complain about the way the team has competed when we really have been at half-strength because we didn’t have our football players in yet,” Green said. “The guys have gone out and competed and wrestled hard and ready to go for every match we’ve been in.
“And we’ve scheduled some tough tournaments to help us get ready for our Region and everything that comes after that because we’ve been in (three) strong tournaments with a lot of teams that have qualified for state the past couple of years and a lot of individuals that have qualified for state and a lot of individuals who are state placers and we did that on purpose because we want to face that good competition. So we’ve wrestled well even though we haven’t had out full team and now that we have all the football players in, we’re anxious to get to work with them and see where we are.”
That strong competition continues this week when they are home for the second time this year on Wednesday to take on Chattooga and Armuchee and then go to the always-tough two-day McCallie Invitational in Chattanooga starting on Friday.