The Calhoun boys team was eighth last weekend at the GHSA 4A-5A state swimming and diving meet at the McAuley Aquatic Center on the campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Both the Calhoun boys and girls had a number of young swimmers in a lot of the 24 overall events over the two days of competition with the Lady Jackets competing in two different relay races with only freshmen and sophomores in the four available slots.
The Calhoun boys finished with 139 points for eighth in the state with a real logjam of teams right after them. Cedar Schoals was ninth with 137, just ahead of Westminster, which had 136. Decatur was 11th with 134 and Savannah Benedictine rounded out the top 12 teams with 131.
Chattahoochee was the 4A-5A state champ, scoring 282 points to easily finish ahead of Chamblee, which had 233.5. Northview was third and the last team with over 200, closing with 218.
The Yellow Jackets' best showing came in the 100-yard breaststroke with two of the fastest seven times in the state and their only top five finish.
Sophomore Nater Eickman was fifth in the race with a 1:00.36 time and just ahead of junior teammate Colin Wood, who was seventh with a 1:00.68. The four times ahead of him were all a minute or less with a 57.45 the winning time.
In all, the Yellow Jackets had four swimmers in the field with sophomore Luke Driscoll and freshman Brady Smith all in the preliminaries for Calhoun.
Eickman was fourth in the prelims, swimming a 59.96 and Wood was eight with a 1:00.72, putting each of them in the finals.
The 1-meter diving was another event Calhoun had four competitors in and freshman Kole Offutt was sixth in the state with a total of 455.65 points. Offutt was less than 10 points away from closing in the top four as the fifth place score was a 456.25 and the fourth place showing was judged to be a 465.60.
A North Oconee diver won with a 788.35 score.
Beside Offutt, junior Brayden LeBeouf, junior Blayse Berner, and sophomore Jeremiah Delaney made it to the state meet for Calhoun.
The Yellow Jackets had two top 10 finishes in two different relays with a ninth place in the 200-yard freestyle relay and a 10th place in the 200 medley relay.
In the freestyle relay, Calhoun swam a 1:32.63 for ninth place and had just one senior on the four-man team. Junior Andrew Pierce, senior Jaxon Silvers, freshman Henry Sandridge, and Driscoll made up the relay and they swam a 1:33.00 time in the prelims to reach the finals.
The Yellow Jackets were tenth in the 200 medley relay and again had just one senior on the team. Senior Collin Fields, sophomore Nate Eickman, Wood, and Driscoll finished with a 1:41.72.
The race for first place in the state in the competition was just that with Centennial winning it with a 1:36.78 with Chattahoochie second with a 1:36.80 and they touched the wall just ahead of Chamblee's 1:36.81 time. Calhoun was eighth in the prelims with a 1:40.80 to advance to the finals.
Calhoun also represented in the 400-meter freestyle relay event and they had no upperclassmen on that group with Pierce, Ecikman, junior John Henry Cox, and Wood the three sophomore racers. They had a 3:30.03 time and Chattahoochie won over the field with a 3:11.06.
Pierce had an 11th place showing for the Yellow Jackets in the 200 freestyle race, reaching the finish line with a 1:46.81. He had a 1:50.88 in the prelims and was 15th in the prelims.
Leo Roden won the race with a 1:38 flat and he won two of the three sprint events, also taking the 50-yard freestyle.
Eickman and Wood in the 200 individual medley, Driscoll in the 50-yard freestyle, Fields in the 500 freestyle, and Pierce in the 100 butterfly also swam at the state meet.
For the girls team, Calhoun was in six events and had no seniors in the field.
The Lady Jackets qualified for all three state relays, swimming in the 200 medley relay, 200 free relay and the 400 freestyle relays. Freshman Claire Alexander, sophomore Krystal Ngo, sophomore Kim Ambrocio, and freshman Bella Peek swam the 200 medley and it was Peek, Alexander, freshman A. Calylon Ttundle, and Ambrocio making up the foursome that saw in the 200 free relay.
They also had two ninth-graders and two tenth-graders on the 400 relay with Ambrocio, Alexander, Ngo, and Peek on the anchor for the Jackets.
Individually, Calhoun was in three events and Ngo was in two of the events, swimming in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke competitions. Peek raced in the 50-freestyle event.