Following approval by the Gordon County Board of Education in a called meeting on Thursday, Gordon Central High School announces Coach Lenny Gregory will lead the Warriors’ football team this fall at Ratner Stadium.

Gregory comes to Gordon Central from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, where he proved successful as the head coach. Under Gregory’s leadership, Collins Hill won fifteen games in his first three seasons with the Eagles. Gregory then led the team to a state runner-up finish in 2020 and celebrated the school’s first state championship in 2021. Gregory has also worked with the Centennial, Grayson, and Chattahoochee high school football programs during his career and has been recognized for his accomplishments with numerous Coach of the Year awards.

