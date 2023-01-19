Following approval by the Gordon County Board of Education in a called meeting on Thursday, Gordon Central High School announces Coach Lenny Gregory will lead the Warriors’ football team this fall at Ratner Stadium.
Gregory comes to Gordon Central from Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia, where he proved successful as the head coach. Under Gregory’s leadership, Collins Hill won fifteen games in his first three seasons with the Eagles. Gregory then led the team to a state runner-up finish in 2020 and celebrated the school’s first state championship in 2021. Gregory has also worked with the Centennial, Grayson, and Chattahoochee high school football programs during his career and has been recognized for his accomplishments with numerous Coach of the Year awards.
Before entering the field of education in 2007, Gregory worked in the private sector following his graduation from Brigham Young University. During his time at BYU, he played under Hall of Fame Coach Lavell Edwards, was a four-year letterman, was named to the All-Western Athletic Conference Team for three consecutive years and was a 1993 Outland Trophy candidate.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity to take over an incredible football program with so much potential,” Gregory said. “I am committed to building a program of excellence in everything we do. It is my belief that Gordon Central High School has the resources with outstanding student athletes and great community pride that will allow me to install a championship football program.”
"We are thrilled to welcome Lenny Gregory to the Tribe as the new head football coach at Gordon Central High School," Gordon Central Principal Brian hall said. "He is an accomplished, championship-winning coach at the highest level of competition in Georgia who knows how to develop a culture of success. Coach Gregory displays unmatched work ethic and determination to help student athletes both on and off the field, and I know that he will make an immediate impact on Warrior athletics."
Gordon County Schools welcomes Coach Gregory and his family to the community as the Warriors gear up for spring training.