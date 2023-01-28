Gordon County sports calendar Gordon County sports calendar Jan 28, 2023 53 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Jan. 30SoccerGordon Central girls at Adairsville, 5 p.m., Adairsville High SchoolGordon Central at Adairsville, 7 p.m., Adairsville High SchoolTuesday, Jan. 31BASKETBALLCalhoun girls vs. Cass, 6 p.m., The HiveSonoraville girls at Cedartown, 6 p.m., Cedartown High SchoolGordon Central girls at North Murray, 6 p.m., North Murray High SchoolCalhoun vs. Cass, 7:30 p.m., The HiveSonoraville at Cedartown, 7:30 p.m., Cedartown High SchoolGordon Central at North Murray, 7:30 p.m., North Murray High SchoolSOCCERSonoraville girls vs. Christian Heritage, 5 p.m., The FurnaceSonoraville vs. Christian Heritage, 7 p.m., The FurnaceThursday, Feb. 2SOCCERCalhoun girls vs. Gordon Central, 5 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolCalhoun vs. Gordon Central, 5 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolRed Bud Middle School vs. Ashworth Middle, 4:30 p.m, RBMSSWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls qualifiers at 5A state meet, TBA, AtlantaFriday, Feb. 3BASKETBALLCalhoun girls at Hiram, 6 p.m., Hiram High SchoolSonoraville girls vs. Northwest Whitfield, 7 p.m., The FurnaceGordon Central girls at Model, 7 p.m., Model High SchoolCalhoun at Hiram, 7:30 p.m., Hiram High SchoolSonoraville vs. Northwest Whitfield County, 8:30 p.m., The FurnaceGordon Central at Model, 8:30 p.m., Model High SchoolSOCCERCalhoun girls at LaFayette, 5 p.m., LaFayette High SchoolSonoraville girls at Adairsville, 7 p.m., Adairsville High SchoolCalhoun at LaFayette, 7 p.m., LaFayette High SchoolSonoraville at Adairsville, 7 p.m., Adairsville High SchoolSWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls state qualifiers at 5A state meet, TBA, AtlantaSaturday, Feb. 4BASKETBALLGordon Central vs. North Murray, 4 p.m., Gordon Central High SchoolSWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls state qualifiers at 5A state meet, TBA, AtlantaWRESTLINGCalhoun at the Area Traditionals tournaments, 8 a.m., Cass High SchoolSonoraville at Region 7-4A traditionals tournament, 8:30 a.m., To be announcedGordon Central at the 7-2A Area Traditionals tournament, 8 a.m., Rockmart High School Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.